Dublin cricket stadium highest score T20: India vs Ireland T20 The Village Dublin all match result

Dublin cricket stadium highest score T20: The Village Stadium has hosted a total of 36 T20 matches till date.

The second T20I of the ongoing India’s tour of Ireland will be played in Dublin tomorrow. Having already gained a 1-0 lead in a two-match series, India will have sight on an away series whitewash.

Ireland, who lost the first T20I but only after putting up a fight, would be eager to register an even better performance to challenge a dominating side such as India in real sense.

Dublin cricket stadium highest score T20

The Village, Dublin, will be hosting its 37th T20 on Tuesday. Having hosted a total of 15 T20Is till date, Dublin has witnessed only three innings totals in excess of 200.

Game 1 ✅ Game 2 🔜 pic.twitter.com/6kFiGt2rzD — Ishan Kishan (@ishankishan51) June 27, 2022

Score Overs Team Opposition Year 252/3 20 Scotland Netherlands 2019 213/4 20 India Ireland 2018 208/5 20 India Ireland 2018 202/6 20 Ireland A Bangladesh A 2018 194/7 20 Netherlands Scotland 2019

India vs Ireland T20 The Village Dublin all match result

Match 1 – India beat Ireland by 76 runs

Match 2 – India beat Ireland by 143 runs

Match 3 – India beat Ireland by 7 wickets

ALSO READ: What is the average T20 innings score in Dublin?

As far as India are concerned, they will be playing their fourth T20I at this venue tomorrow. While India have played four T20Is against Ireland, one of them had come during the ICC World Twenty20 2009 in Nottingham.

Ideally, India wouldn’t want to tinker with a winning combination in the second match but a suspected injury to opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad might force them to make a change. Assuming that Gaikwad misses this match, the visiting team is likely to include one out of Sanju Samson or Rahul Tripathi.

Ireland, on the other hand, might look at making a change or two in their bowling department. Considering how batter Harry Tector played in the first T20I at the same venue yesterday, the hosts would be hoping for him to put on display a similar performance.