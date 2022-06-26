Dublin cricket stadium weather today Malahide: The Village Stadium Castle Avenue Dublin weather forecast for IND vs IRE T20

Dublin cricket stadium weather: The SportsRush presents before you the weather prediction for first IRE vs IND T20I.

Ireland and India will be playing their fourth T20I in the history of cricket in Dublin tonight. The match will be the first of a two-match T20I series which will be played within three days.

Only the second bilateral T20I series between these two teams, India will be playing in Ireland only for the third time. While their first outing on Irish shores had come half-a-decade ago, their last match in Ireland had come four years ago. Much like this year, India had toured Ireland right before touring England in 2018.

Dublin cricket stadium weather today

The last thing which you would expect in a two-match series is for rain to play spoilsport even by an over. Having said that, the same appears to be a strong possibility ahead of the first T20I today.

While Irish fans would have made plans of watching the Indian cricket team on a Sunday evening, the match is highly likely to be at best a rain-curtailed one.

A great series is in the offing with Hardik at the helm 🙌#TitansFAM, any messages for the new #TeamIndia skipper? 😍#IREvIND pic.twitter.com/Fl0BPtKJbr — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) June 26, 2022

According to AccuWeather, there’s a high rain probability of 70% during the scheduled match hours in Dublin this evening. Slated to begin at 04:30 PM (local time), it would be a surprise if the match gets played without any rain interruption.

Overall, there’s an expected cloud cover of 63% throughout the day. With the rain probability decreasing to 34% by 09:00 PM, fans and players can hope for the match to be completed.

The Village Stadium Castle Avenue hourly weather

04:00 PM – 17 degree (Rain Probability – 40%).

05:00 PM – 17 degree (Rain Probability – 70%).

06:00 PM – 17 degree (Rain Probability – 70%).

07:00 PM – 16 degree (Rain Probability – 70%).

08:00 PM – 15 degree (Rain Probability – 40%).

09:00 PM – 14 degree (Rain Probability – 34%).