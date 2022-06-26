India vs Ireland 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel name in India and UK: When and where to watch IND vs IRE Dublin T20I?

India vs Ireland 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of 1st IRE vs IND T20I.

The first T20I of the ongoing India’s tour of Ireland will be played in Dublin tonight. Touring Ireland for the third time after a four-year gap, India will be playing a two-match T20I series within three days.

Needless to say, the visitors will start as favourites in spite of playing with a second-string squad in this series. While wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant had led India for the first time in their last T20I series against South Africa earlier this month, all-rounder Hardik Pandya will be leading them for the first time on Sunday.

Ireland, who will be playing their first-ever T20I against a non-Associate opposition since ICC T20 World Cup 2021, would be looking to put on display a strong fight against India. Readers must note that Ireland have never won a T20I against India.

India vs Ireland 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel in India and UK

Sony Sports Network will be televising India’s tour of Ireland 2022 in India. Unlike the ongoing Australia’s tour of Sri Lanka, Sony have made arrangements for commentary panels in different languages for a series featuring India.

Indians fans must note that they will be able to watch this tour in English commentary on Sony Six. Fans, who prefer to watch matches in Hindi commentary, will have to switch to Sony TEN 3. Additionally, Sony TEN 4 will be broadcasting Ireland vs India T20Is in Tamil and Telugu. Meanwhile, fans in USA will be able to watch Dublin T20Is Willow TV.

Online users in India can stream the series on Sony’s streaming application named Sony LIV. It is worth mentioning that fans no longer have the option of watching the match on Airtel Xstream app as Sony Network’s channels are no longer available on this platform.

As far as the local fans in Ireland and UK are concerned, they will be able to watch this series on their televisions by tuning in to BT Sport. However, first T20I will be only viewable for selected audiences on the “Red Button Service”. For those who won’t be able to watch this match on BT Sport today can click on the below mentioned Cricket Ireland’s streaming link to watch the match.

Date – 26/06/2022 (Sunday).

Match start Time – 04:30 PM (Ireland) and 09:00 PM (India).

TV Channel – Sony SIX, Sony TEN 3 and Sony TEN 4 (India), BT Sport (Ireland and UK) and Willow TV (USA).

Online platform – Sony LIV (India) and Cricket Ireland Live (Ireland – only for first T20I).