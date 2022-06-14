Duckworth Lewis minimum overs in ODI: How many overs need to be bowled for Duckworth Lewis in ODI?

Duckworth Lewis minimum overs in ODI: DLS Method is yet to be applied in the first Sri Lanka vs Australia ODI in Pallekele.

During the first ODI of the ongoing Australia’s tour of Sri Lanka in Pallekele, rain halted the Australian innings right after the dismissal of captain Aaron Finch (44).

Chasing a 301-run target, Finch scoring at a strike rate of 107.31 kept his team alive in the chase especially after his opening partner David Warner (0) was dismissed in the second over.

With Steven Smith (21*) and Marnus Labuschagne (0*) in the middle, the visitors need 229 runs off 224 balls with eight wickets in hand in order to win this match.

Considering how the weather was turning to be in the last hour of the Sri Lankan innings, a brief spell of rain appeared to be on the cards. Having said that, if the weather forecast is to be believed, rain shouldn’t stay for much long in the city. According to AccuWeather, there’s only a 20% rain probability in Pallekele tonight.

Hence, fans can expect players to return to the ground to complete what appears to be a fascinating contest although with some overs lost in the match.

Duckworth Lewis minimum overs in ODI

Given how ground staff at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium and other Sri Lankan venues operate, ground was covered within no time. Thus, reducing damage caused by rain.

While there hasn’t been an official confirmation regarding the resumption of play or number of overs lost, it is worth mentioning that no winner would be determined assuming no match happens from now. According to the rule book, a minimum of 20 overs need to be bowled to evaluate a winner of an ODI match.

With Sri Lanka bowling 12.4 overs before the rain break, they’ve have to complete the remaining 7.2 overs if they are to force a result assuming that the unexpected scenario of continual rainfall in Pallekele holds true on Tuesday.