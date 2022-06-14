Weather report in Pallekele Sri Lanka: Will it rain in SL vs AUS 1st ODI?

Weather report in Pallekele Sri Lanka: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of SL vs AUS 1st ODI in Pallekele.

Sri Lanka and Australia are up against each other in the 1st ODI match of the five-match ODI series at the Pallekele International Stadium in Pallekele. Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat, and they batted really well as well.

Sri Lanka posted 300-7 in the first innings, courtesy of half-centuries from Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis. The spin combo of Ashton Agar and Marnus Labuschagne took a couple of wickets each. The wicket has been providing assistance to the spinners.

Australia lost the wicket of David Warner for a duck, but Aaron Finch and Steve Smith combined for a decent partnership for the 3rd wicket till the time of this article. Maheesh Theekshana took the wicket of David Warner.

Weather report in Pallekele Sri Lanka

Whenever there is a game in Sri Lanka during the monsoon season, the threat of the rain is always there. The same is the case in the first ODI match between Sri Lanka and Australia at the Pallekele Stadium in Pallekele. There are overcast conditions and dark clouds are easily visible.

According to Accuweather, there is a 20% chance of rain throughout the innings of the match. The humidity is going to be very high i.e. around 89%, and it will be very difficult for the players to play in such an environment. High humidity means there is a chance of rain as well throughout the second innings.

The temperature will range from around 23 degrees to 25 degrees Celcius, so the main hurdle will be the humidity for the players. With overcast conditions, there will no dew in the ground, so this is good news for the Sri Lankan team. The spinners are getting some assistance due to the heavy environment.