Dust storm meaning in cricket: Multan Cricket Stadium weather forecast today PAK vs WI 2nd ODI

Multan Cricket Stadium weather forecast: The SportsRush presents before you the weather prediction for the third PAK vs WI ODI.

During the third ODI of the ongoing West Indies’ tour of Pakistan in Multan, bizarre weather conditions have resulted in reducing the length of the contest to 48 overs per side.

Hence, after multiple delays, Pakistan batter Khushdil Shah and spinner Shadab Khan have resumed the innings to bring up a 50-run sixth-wicket partnership. With over 10 overs still remaining, the onus remains on these two to steer Pakistan to a respectable total in this dead-rubber.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam (1) winning the toss and electing to bat not only witnessed his team struggling but the 27-year old player himself registered a rare low score in ODIs.

Multan Cricket Stadium weather forecast today PAK vs WI 2nd ODI

It was right after the 33rd over that players returned to their respective dressing rooms due to a dust storm at the Multan Cricket Stadium. In what is a common phenomenon in the summer season in Multan due to the presence of sand dunes in the nearby areas, it kept players off the players for quite some time.

Even when umpires and players looked to resume play twice, things didn’t materialize because of repeated rounds of dust storms. In the general run of things, such a dust storm is mostly followed by a brief spell of rain.

While the same hasn’t happened in Multan tonight, the possibility of the same shouldn’t hamper the match a lot as far as losing more overs is concerned. Instead, a passing shower will result in reducing the temperature in the city.

In a bid to counter the dust, some players are seen using a face mask while playing in the middle.