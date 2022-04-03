DY Patil SRH vs LSG pitch report today: Today IPL match Dr DY Patil Stadium pitch report

DY Patil SRH vs LSG pitch report today: The DY Patil Sports Academy ground will host its fourth IPL 2022 match tomorrow.

The twelfth match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will witness the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Ground in Mumbai.

While SRH would play their second match of the ongoing season after a crushing loss versus Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their opening fixture, LSG came soaring back with a six-wicket victory against CSK after losing their opening fixture as well against the Gujarat Titans (GT).

Both SRH and LSG would be playing their first match at the DY Patil Stadium on Monday.

DY Patil SRH vs LSG pitch report today

The pitches at this venue is made up of Red soil, which is prone to wear and tear as more matches take place on the surface.

However, with only three IPL 2022 matches played at the DY Patil pitch so far, and with as many as five adjacent pitches set to be used for the conduction of 20 league matches at this venue, one can expect the pitch condition to not deteriorate during the initial few matches.

Thus, the bouncy nature of the Red soil pitch would again assist the pacers upfront. Seamers hitting the right lengths can make lives difficult for the batters during the Powerplay with the hard new ball.

Having said that, with the ball expected to come onto the bat nicely, run-scoring would again be up on offer once the batters negate the initial threat.

While the previous match at this venue witnessed RR post 193/8 in the first innings, the first IPL 2022 match at this venue between RCB and PBKS witnessed the latter chase down the score of 205/2 posted by the former.

With dew likely to make an appearance yet again, one can expect the captain winning the Toss to field first.