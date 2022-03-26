DY Patil Stadium IPL records: Who has scored most runs and picked most wickets in DY Patil Stadium Nerul?

DY Patil Stadium IPL records: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy has hosted a total of 17 matches across three IPL seasons in the past.

Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, two of the three IPL teams to have not won a title despite playing since the inaugural season, will face each other in their IPL 2022 season opener tomorrow. The first double-header day of this season will see Punjab and Bangalore locking horns on a Sunday night in Navi Mumbai.

Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, commonly known as DY Patil Syadium, will be hosting the first of its 20 IPL 2022 league matches. Yet to host an international match, DY Patil Stadium had hosted 17 matches across the first three IPL seasons in India.

Been allotted a T20 match after 11 years, it will be interesting to see how the surface behaves at this venue especially when it is scheduled to host these many matches within a two-month period. Readers must note that all the 10 teams will be playing four IPL 2022 league matches at the DY Patil Stadium.

DY Patil Stadium IPL records

Barring Chennai Super Kings batters Robin Uthappa and Ambati Rayudu and Lucknow Super Giants batter Manish Pandey, all other Top 10 highest IPL run-scorers at this venue are former cricketers.

Batters Matches Runs Highest Average SR 100 50 Robin Uthappa 12 226 34* 28.25 133.73 0 0 Yuvraj Singh 7 224 66* 56 139.13 0 2 Adam Gilchrist 6 183 109* 36.6 164.86 1 1 Jesse Ryder 7 146 60 20.86 167.82 0 1 Suresh Raina 4 136 57* 68 144.68 0 1 Sachin Tendulkar 4 136 55 34 112.4 0 1 Subramaniam Badrinath 4 120 63* 60 122.45 0 1 Manish Pandey 5 113 59 22.6 111.88 0 1 Abhishek Nayar 6 109 34 21.8 109 0 0 Ambati Rayudu 4 94 40 23.5 108.05 0 0

Mumbai Indians vice-captain Kieron Pollard (89), captain Rohit Sharma (72) and former Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (81) also have some batting experience in IPL matches at DY Patil Stadium.

As far as the bowlers are concerned, only Pollard is an active player who features in the list of Top 10 IPL wicket-takers at this venue.

Bowlers Matches Wickets Average Economy SR 3+ Doug Bollinger 3 8 8.13 5.42 9 2 Lasith Malinga 4 8 11.75 6 11.75 2 Yuvraj Singh 7 7 16 7 13.71 1 Rahul Sharma 8 7 24.43 5.9 24.86 0 RP Singh 5 6 24 7.58 19 1 Wayne Parnell 5 6 22.5 7.79 17.33 1 Kieron Pollard 4 6 19.67 8.43 14 1 Ashish Nehra 3 6 9.5 6.33 9 2 Harbhajan Singh 4 6 20.33 8.13 15 1 Anil Kumble 2 5 9.2 6.13 9 1

Most IPL fielding dismissals at Dr DY Patil Cricket Stadium

Other than Uthappa, Rayudu, Pandey and Sharma, even Dhoni features in the list of Top 10 best fielders in DY Patil Stadium IPL matches among active cricketers.