DY Patil Stadium average score: SRH records and stats at Dr DY Patil Stadium Navi Mumbai

DY Patil Stadium average score: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans will lock horns at the DY Patil Stadium in IPL 2022.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Gujarat Titans in their next league game at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. SRH have won just one of their three games in the tournament, whereas the Gujarat Titans are unbeaten so far.

Both teams have a stronger bowling lineup as compared to their batting, and the track at the DY Patil Stadium will give some assistance to the bowlers. However, this is a night game, and the dew factor in Mumbai will definitely play a part in this game as well.

DY Patil Stadium average score

DY Patil Stadium has hosted a total of six IPL 2022 games so far. Out of six games, three teams have won while chasing, whereas the score has been defended three times as well. The average 1st innings score this season at this ground has been 166 runs.

The IPL 2022 is being played across four venues this season, and DY Patil Stadium has been the toughest stadium in terms of batting. This ground’s dimension has encouraged the spinners to bowl their length, whereas there has been some slowness in the track as well.

The overall average T20 1st innings score at the DY Patil Stadium is 152 runs. So, it is evident that the dimensions of the ground have helped the bowlers in the past as well.

SRH records DY Patil Stadium

Sunrisers Hyderabad have played two games at the DY Patil Stadium in IPL 2022. They have won one and lost one game this season at this very venue. Lucknow defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their first game, where SRH could not chase 170 runs.

They registered their first win of this season against Chennai Super Kings on this ground only, where Washington Sundar and T Natarajan bowled some fine spells with the ball.