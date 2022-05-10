IPL matches in DY Patil Stadium 2022: DY Patil Stadium average score in IPL 2022 and match results

IPL matches in DY Patil Stadium 2022: Three more IPL 2022 matches are left to be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy.

One of the four venues to host 70 Indian Premier League 2022 league matches, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy was allotted an IPL match after as many as 11 years. Interestingly, this venue hadn’t even hosted a single T20 in all these years.

Navi Mumbai, which has already hosted 17 matches this season, still has three more league matches to host. The first of which will be played between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals on Wednesday.

A supremely even contest between the bat and ball at this venue can be judged from the fact that teams batting first have won eight as compared to teams batting second winning nine IPL 2022 matches thus far.

As far as the numbers are concerned, average IPL 2022 innings total at this venue comes down to 162.73. The average run rate in IPL 2022 here has been 8.33. Readers must note that a total of 13 wickets fall in an IPL 2022 match at DY Patil Sports Academy.

IPL matches in DY Patil Stadium 2022

Match 1 – Punjab Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets

Match 2 – Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 3 wickets

Match 3 – Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 23 runs

Match 4 – Lucknow Super Giants beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs

Match 5 – Lucknow Super Giants beat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets

Match 6 – Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Chennai Super Kings by 8 wickets

Match 7 – Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Gujarat Titans by 8 wickets

Match 8 – Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 23 runs

Match 9 – Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals by 37 runs

Match 10 – Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets

Match 11 – Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs

Match 12 – Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 3 wickets

Match 13 – Kolkata Knight Riders beat Gujarat Titans by 8 runs

Match 14 – Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 5 wickets

Match 15 – Punjab Kings beat Gujarat Titans by 8 wickets

Match 16 – Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 91 runs

Match 17 – Kolkata Knight Riders beat Mumbai Indians by 52 runs