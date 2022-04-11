DY Patil Stadium IPL matches 2022: IPL time table 2022 DY Patil Stadium Navi Mumbai

DY Patil Stadium IPL matches 2022: A total of 20 IPL 2022 games will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

IPL 2022 is up and running in India, and the tournament is been played around four venues only this season. Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai), Brabourne Stadium (Mumbai), DY Patil Stadium (Mumbai) and MCA Stadium (Pune) will host the 70 league game of the tournament. The venue of the playoffs is not decided yet.

DY Patil will host a total of 20 league games in the Indian Premier League 2022. A total of six games have been played at the DY Patil Stadium so far. Out of six games, both chasing and defending teams have won three games each so far. The average 1st innings score this season at this ground has been 166 runs.

Out of the four stadiums, DY Patil has been the toughest track in terms of batting this season. The longer boundaries of the ground give some cushions to the bowlers to use their lengths, whereas the track has been on the slower side in the last few games. The overall average T20 1st innings score at the DY Patil Stadium is 152 runs.

DY Patil Stadium has a maximum sitting capacity of around 55,000. Apart from cricket, this stadium has also hosted the ISL games and ICC U-17 Football World Cup as well.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will play Gujarat Titans in their next league game at the DY Patil Stadium. They have won one and lost one game this season at this very venue.

Groundsman spraying chemical to keep dew away at DY Patil Stadium.. pic.twitter.com/RUuNXt0HZJ — S Dipak Ragav (@dipakragav) April 11, 2022

A total of 14 IPL 2022 games are yet to be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.