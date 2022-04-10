DY Patil Stadium pitch report for SRH vs GT: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans 2022 IPL DY Patil pitch report

DY Patil Stadium pitch report for SRH vs GT: The venue will host its seventh match of the ongoing 15th season of the marquee league.

he 21st match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy stadium in Mumbai.

Playing their maiden season in the marquee league, the GT could not have asked for a better start to their tournament run, having won all of their three initial matches so far. Moreover, the Hardik Pandya-led side are the only unbeaten team in the season so far.

On the other hand, the Kane Williamson-led SRH managed to get off the mark by registering their first win of the season against CSK a couple of days ago, at the DY Patil stadium itself.

With the ‘Orange Army’ having already played a couple of matches at the venue, GT would play their first match here.

DY Patil Stadium pitch report for SRH vs GT

With the stadium set to host its 7th match of the ongoing season on Monday, the matches from here onwards would be played on the used pitches.

For those unaware, the pitches across the three IPL 2022 venues in Mumbai are made up of the red soil, which is prone to wear and tear with each successive match.

This is enough indication, that it is now time for the spinners to come into the game, with the ball likely to grip and turn off the surface, which would now not be as lively as it was during the initial few matches at this venue.

The same was visible during the previous match at this venue between CSK and SRH, where the former included an extra Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana in the playing 11.

The pitch is likely to have a decent covering of grass, as was witnessed during the aforementioned encounter. Despite that, one can expect the pitch to not be quick, with scores in the vicinity of 160 likely to be posted by the team batting first.