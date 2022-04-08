DY Patil Stadium owner: Where is DY Patil Stadium? How to reach DY Patil Stadium?

DY Patil Stadium owner: One of the four venues in IPL 2022, the DY Patil Stadium will host a total of 20 league matches in the ongoing season.

The 17th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played between defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy stadium in Mumbai.

With a total of 20 league matches set to be hosted by the stadium, the aforementioned encounter between the two sides would be its sixth of the ongoing season.

The stadium, since the past couple of years had been only hosting football matches, with the last IPL game at this venue (before the ongoing season) dating back to the 2011 season as well.

DY Patil Stadium owner

The Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, or simply the DY Patil Stadium, is located at the D.Y Patil campus at Nerul, Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra.

The stadium is owned privately by DY Patil Sports Academy with Vijay Patil being the the brainchild and patron of the institution.

Designed by the then leading Indian architect Hafeez Contractor, the stadium was officially inaugurated on 4 March 2008, and was the home ground of five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI) for a brief period during the league’s inaugural edition.

Moreover, the stadium, with a spectator capacity of 55,000 people, hosted the final of the 2008 and 2010 edition of the IPL.

All roads & railway tracks lead to the DY Patil Stadium today. 🛤💗#HallaBol | #MIvRR pic.twitter.com/nIjjXzGn9p — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 2, 2022

How to reach DY Patil Stadium?

Flight

Fans travelling to Mumbai via flight would have to cover a distance of around 33 kms from the Mumbai airport to reach the stadium.

Provided one doesn’t get stuck in the infamous Mumbai traffic, one can reach the stadium in around on-and-a-half hours via a taxi.

The other option is to travel in a bus which one can board from Domestic Airport Junction for Kala Nagar. From Kala Nagar one will have to then board another bus to reach the Fisher Rose Company bus stop. The stadium is around 200 metres from the stop.

The third option is via the Mumbai local train. One would have to first board on the Harbour line from Ville Parle to Wadala Road, then again on Harbour line to Nerul. DY Patil is just 2km away from Nerul.

Train

The distance of the stadium from the Mumbai Central railway station is also around 33 kms.

One can reach the stadium in an hour again by booking a taxi.

Opting for a bus journey, one will have to reach Bandra by boarding the Mumbai Local’s Western Line. From the Bandra bus station, board the bus for Fisher Rose Company bus stop. The entire journey would take around 2:30 hrs, with the stadium mere 200 metres away from the Fisher Rose company bus stop.