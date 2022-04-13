DY Patil Stadium pitch report RR vs GT: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans today match pitch report DY Patil Sports Academy

DY Patil Stadium pitch report RR vs GT: The venue will host its ninth match of the ongoing 15th season of the marquee league.

The 24th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy stadium in Mumbai.

While RR won a close match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their previous match to sit at the top of the points table, GT were handed their first loss in the marquee league by Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Both RR and GT would play their second match of the ongoing season at the DY Patil Stadium on Thursday, with the venue set to host back-to-back matches within a span of two days.

DY Patil Stadium pitch report RR vs GT

With matches taking place across only four stadiums this IPL season, and with the DY Patil Sports Academy ground set to host its 9th IPL 2022 match tomorrow, the same would be played on a used pitch yet again, losing all the freshness and with significant wear and tear.

Thus, expect the pitch to be very dry and even dusty as was the case during the CSK versus RCB match the other day.

The aforementioned match at this venue was a breathtaking run-fest with as many as 409 runs scored across 40 Overs.

Despite batters dictating terms during the previous match here, one should treat it as a rare aberration, as the pitch would only play slower with each successive match.

In fact, Ruturaj Gaikwad, who struggled yet again to find his form, had exclaimed post his dismissal during the Powerplay (as revealed by Robin Uthappa later), that with the pitch holding up, a score above 160 runs would be defendable.

Thus, expect the spinners to have much of a say during the middle Overs with them likely to dry the runs up. A score around 160-170 would again be up on the cards.