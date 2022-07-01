“Easily the best WK batter in Tests right now”: Rishabh Pant today century Twitter reactions Edgbaston Test Day 1

Rishabh Pant today century: The Indian vice-captain has scored a counter-attacking century at Edgbaston today.

During the first day of the fifth rescheduled Test match between England and India in Birmingham, India vice-captain Rishabh Pant has scored another game-changing century to fuel discussions of this format being the most preferred one for him.

Pant, 24, found himself in the middle at No. 5 right after the extended lunch interval. With India also losing former captain Virat Kohli (11) and batter Shreyas Iyer (15) in the subsequent overs, the onus in an overseas Test was yet again on Pant.

Having faced 14 deliveries, Pant treated veteran England pacer James Anderson with disdain stepping down the track to hit him down the ground for his first boundary of the day. With all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja finding himself among boundaries as well, he complemented Pant well enough as the left-handed batters rescued India and how.

Unaffected by the match situation or overcast conditions, Pant attacked spinner Jack Leach hitting him for a couple of fours and a six in his second over. Pant, who is usually brave and determined in spite of the risk which accompanies his batting, put on display his natural qualities to play shots with freedom at Edgbaston on Day 1.

It was on the penultimate delivery of the 43rd over that Pant hit another boundary off Leach to bring up a 51-ball half-century. Returning from the tea break, Pant hit a couple of boundaries off Matthew Potts right after the break to gain the same rhythm. Four more boundaries off Potts further witnessed Pant running towards the three-figure mark.

Having hit Leach for two more fours, Pant ran a couple of runs off veteran England pacer Stuart Broad to register an 89-ball century. In what is his fifth Test century, it is Pant’s fourth away from home, third against England, second in England and first at No. 5.

Twitter reactions on Rishabh Pant today century:

Rishabh Pant, you beauty! 🤩💯 Is there a more exciting Test cricketer in the modern game?! 🔥 Tune in to Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN) & Sony Ten 4 (TAM/TEL) – (https://t.co/tsfQJW6cGi)#ENGvINDLIVEonSonySportsNetwork #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/Qvn3eDYw9Z — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 1, 2022

Rishabh Pant. Test match genius. ❤️ #ENGvsIND — Jamie Alter 😷 🇮🇳 (@alter_jamie) July 1, 2022

Super stuff @RishabhPant17 👏🏽👏🏽 Easily the best WK batter in Tests right now 👊🏽 #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/Ue7CqWPtBJ — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 1, 2022

Simply awesome @RishabhPant17!

Well done.👏 Crucial innings by @imjadeja. Rotated the strike well and played some amazing shots.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/9ACuhVlGTT — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 1, 2022

Phenomenal from Rishabh Pant. Simply outstanding. Fabulous partnership with Jadeja to given they were 98-5. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) July 1, 2022

भारत के लिए इंग्लैंड में सबसे तेज़ टेस्ट शतक : 88 गेंद- मोहम्मद अज़हरूद्दीन, लॉर्ड्स 1990

89 गेंद- ऋषभ पंत, बर्मिंघम 2022 👏

117 गेंद- ऋषभ पंत, ओवल 2018

118 गेंद- केएल राहुल, ओवल 2018

130 गेंद- कपिल देव, ओवल 1990#ENGvsIND pic.twitter.com/nlkUJk79Qq — ESPNcricinfo हिंदी (@CricinfoHindi) July 1, 2022

