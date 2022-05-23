Eden Gardens IPL T20 records: Eden Gardens Kolkata IPL T20 records batting and bowling

Eden Gardens IPL T20 records: The iconic venue will be hosting an Indian Premier League match after as many as three years.

Qualifier 1 of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens tomorrow.

Playing their inaugural season, Titans have played exceedingly well to win 10 matches and end the league stage as the table-toppers. Royals, on the other hand, won nine league matches to finish at a position below Titans.

While GT will be playing their first-ever match at this venue, RR have played 10 times here in the past winning just two and losing the remaining eight to have a terrible record in Kolkata.

Kolkata, which had hosted West Indies for three T20Is earlier this year, will be hosting an IPL match after as many as three years. One of the two venues for IPL 2022 playoffs, this iconic stadium will also host an Eliminator match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday.

Eden Gardens IPL T20 records

In what isn’t a surprise by any means, all 10 IPL highest run-scorers at the Eden Gardens are players who have played for Kolkata Knight Riders at some point in time.

Batters Matches Runs Highest Average SR 100 50 Gautam Gambhir 47 1408 93 33.52 127.54 0 11 Robin Uthappa 41 1159 83* 32.19 130.22 0 8 Yusuf Pathan 49 861 72 34.44 151.05 0 3 Andre Russell 29 699 80* 41.12 200.86 0 4 Manish Pandey 29 592 52 25.7 120.12 0 2 Dinesh Karthik 25 584 97* 34.35 140.05 0 3 Jacques Kallis 21 577 79 32.06 112.26 0 4 Chris Gayle 12 560 102* 56 160.46 1 4 Sourav Ganguly 15 532 88 40.92 119.02 0 4 Manoj Tiwary 28 515 50 30.29 111.71 0 1

Gujarat opening batters Shubman Gill (335) and Wriddhiman Saha (279) and former Bangalore captain Virat Kohli (307) are other notable run-scorers at this venue among players who will be IPL 2022 playoffs.

Much like the batters, Top 10 highest IPL wicket-takers in Kolkata are all players who had represented Knight Riders at some point in time.

Bowlers Matches Wickets Average Economy SR 3 Sunil Narine 45 56 19.05 6.25 18.29 7 Piyush Chawla 35 41 23.32 8.16 17.15 4 Andre Russell 29 27 24.96 8.5 17.63 2 Shakib Al Hasan 22 21 29.86 7.95 22.52 2 Kuldeep Yadav 22 21 29.43 8.31 21.24 2 Rajat Bhatia 21 20 23.05 7.2 19.2 1 Umesh Yadav 22 19 30.89 8.04 23.05 2 Chris Woakes 7 14 12.79 8.14 9.43 3 Brad Hogg 10 12 21.42 7.49 17.17 2 Laxmipathy Balaji 16 12 39 7.89 29.67 1

RR spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (9) and RCB spinner Karn Sharma (8) are the only two names who feature in the Top 25 IPL wicket-takers at the Eden Gardens and will be playing IPL 2022 playoffs.

Most IPL fielding dismissals at the Eden Gardens

Fielders Matches Catches Stumps Run-Outs Dismissals Robin Uthappa 41 15 11 1 27 Manish Pandey 29 18 0 4 22 Dinesh Karthik 25 15 3 1 19 Wriddhiman Saha 19 12 2 1 15 Manoj Tiwary 28 12 0 0 12 Gautam Gambhir 47 9 0 2 11 Piyush Chawla 35 8 0 3 11 Andre Russell 29 10 0 1 11 Eoin Morgan 14 7 0 3 10 Manvinder Bisla 11 4 5 1 10

Among players playing this tournament, only Kohli (six fours and three run-outs) features among the Top 25 fielders.