Eden Gardens IPL T20 records: Eden Gardens Kolkata IPL T20 records batting and bowling

Eden Gardens IPL T20 records: The iconic venue will be hosting an Indian Premier League match after as many as three years.
Qualifier 1 of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens tomorrow.
Playing their inaugural season, Titans have played exceedingly well to win 10 matches and end the league stage as the table-toppers. Royals, on the other hand, won nine league matches to finish at a position below Titans.
While GT will be playing their first-ever match at this venue, RR have played 10 times here in the past winning just two and losing the remaining eight to have a terrible record in Kolkata.
Kolkata, which had hosted West Indies for three T20Is earlier this year, will be hosting an IPL match after as many as three years. One of the two venues for IPL 2022 playoffs, this iconic stadium will also host an Eliminator match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday.
Eden Gardens IPL T20 records
In what isn’t a surprise by any means, all 10 IPL highest run-scorers at the Eden Gardens are players who have played for Kolkata Knight Riders at some point in time.
|Batters
|Matches
|Runs
|Highest
|Average
|SR
|100
|50
|Gautam Gambhir
|47
|1408
|93
|33.52
|127.54
|0
|11
|Robin Uthappa
|41
|1159
|83*
|32.19
|130.22
|0
|8
|Yusuf Pathan
|49
|861
|72
|34.44
|151.05
|0
|3
|Andre Russell
|29
|699
|80*
|41.12
|200.86
|0
|4
|Manish Pandey
|29
|592
|52
|25.7
|120.12
|0
|2
|Dinesh Karthik
|25
|584
|97*
|34.35
|140.05
|0
|3
|Jacques Kallis
|21
|577
|79
|32.06
|112.26
|0
|4
|Chris Gayle
|12
|560
|102*
|56
|160.46
|1
|4
|Sourav Ganguly
|15
|532
|88
|40.92
|119.02
|0
|4
|Manoj Tiwary
|28
|515
|50
|30.29
|111.71
|0
|1
Gujarat opening batters Shubman Gill (335) and Wriddhiman Saha (279) and former Bangalore captain Virat Kohli (307) are other notable run-scorers at this venue among players who will be IPL 2022 playoffs.
Eden Gardens. Pink and Blue. 🏟💗💙 pic.twitter.com/d1QTD7q5C3
— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 23, 2022
Much like the batters, Top 10 highest IPL wicket-takers in Kolkata are all players who had represented Knight Riders at some point in time.
|Bowlers
|Matches
|Wickets
|Average
|Economy
|SR
|3
|Sunil Narine
|45
|56
|19.05
|6.25
|18.29
|7
|Piyush Chawla
|35
|41
|23.32
|8.16
|17.15
|4
|Andre Russell
|29
|27
|24.96
|8.5
|17.63
|2
|Shakib Al Hasan
|22
|21
|29.86
|7.95
|22.52
|2
|Kuldeep Yadav
|22
|21
|29.43
|8.31
|21.24
|2
|Rajat Bhatia
|21
|20
|23.05
|7.2
|19.2
|1
|Umesh Yadav
|22
|19
|30.89
|8.04
|23.05
|2
|Chris Woakes
|7
|14
|12.79
|8.14
|9.43
|3
|Brad Hogg
|10
|12
|21.42
|7.49
|17.17
|2
|Laxmipathy Balaji
|16
|12
|39
|7.89
|29.67
|1
RR spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (9) and RCB spinner Karn Sharma (8) are the only two names who feature in the Top 25 IPL wicket-takers at the Eden Gardens and will be playing IPL 2022 playoffs.
Most IPL fielding dismissals at the Eden Gardens
|Fielders
|Matches
|Catches
|Stumps
|Run-Outs
|Dismissals
|Robin Uthappa
|41
|15
|11
|1
|27
|Manish Pandey
|29
|18
|0
|4
|22
|Dinesh Karthik
|25
|15
|3
|1
|19
|Wriddhiman Saha
|19
|12
|2
|1
|15
|Manoj Tiwary
|28
|12
|0
|0
|12
|Gautam Gambhir
|47
|9
|0
|2
|11
|Piyush Chawla
|35
|8
|0
|3
|11
|Andre Russell
|29
|10
|0
|1
|11
|Eoin Morgan
|14
|7
|0
|3
|10
|Manvinder Bisla
|11
|4
|5
|1
|10
Among players playing this tournament, only Kohli (six fours and three run-outs) features among the Top 25 fielders.