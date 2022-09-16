Eden Gardens pitch report: Eden Garden Stadium Kolkata pitch report India Majarajas vs World Giants Legends League Cricket match

Eden Gardens pitch report: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the India Majarajas vs World Giants Legends match.

India Maharajas will take on World Giants in the opening game of the Legends League Cricket 2022 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. This is a brand new league where some of the biggest names in cricket will make their presence known.

Virender Sehwag will be leading the India Maharajas, and he will have the company of players like Parthiv Patel, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, etc. World Giants, on the other hand, will be led by World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan, and there are some huge names in this team as well.

Eden Gardens pitch report

The pitch at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata is one of those tracks in India where the batters always love batting on. Earlier, this pitch used to be a slower one where the spinners dominated, but everything changed after the revamp. A fresh wicket is expected at the venue for this game where there will be an amount of bounce.

It has been seen that there is grass on the Eden Gardens’ wicket, so the pacers will definitely enjoy bowling here in the initial overs, and they can move the new ball as well. As the match will progress, the pitch will go easy on the batters, and they will be able to play their shots trusting the wicket.

The boundaries of this stadium are very small, and the outfield is lightning quick as well. The presence of practice wickets near one of the boundaries makes the job of the fielders much tougher. Once placed in the gap, it is almost possible for the fielders to stop the ball from reaching the boundary.

Eden Gardens hosted a couple of IPL 2022 playoffs earlier this year, where the 1st innings average score was 198 runs, which proves that this ground is a batting beauty. The dew generally plays a big part in Kolkata and both captains would look to chase after winning the toss.