Legends League Cricket 2022 All Team Squad and Player List: India Maharaja squad 2022

Legends League Cricket 2022 All Team Squad: The SportsRush present before you full squads of teams taking part in Legends League Cricket 2022.

Legends League Cricket 2022, the second season of a tournament which began last year, will kick-start in Kolkata tonight. The first match of the tournament will be an exhibition contest between two teams named India Maharajas and World Giants comprising of shortlisted players from all the four teams.

For the unversed, teams have been increased from three to four for this season. The development has come on the back of an overall restructuring with respect to the teams. Contrary to the first season, three region-wise teams (India Maharajas, Asia Lions and World Giants) have been converted into four franchises (India Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Manipal Tigers and Bhilwara Kings) bought by private business entities.

The squads have been formed in such a way that former Kolkata Knight Riders pair Gautam Gambhir and Jacques Kallis could be seen batting together for Capitals. Similarly, Virender Sehwag and Chris Gayle could be witnessed opening the batting together for Giants. Bhilwara Kings stars Pathan brothers as a part of their squad.

As far as the venues are concerned, the whole of Legends League Cricket 2021 had been played in Oman. LLC 2022, however, will be played entirely in India (six different cities).

Legends League Cricket 2022 All Team Squad and Player List

India Capitals

Gautam Gambhir (c), Ravi Bopara, Pravin Tambe, Denesh Ramdin, Ashgar Afghan, Mitchell Johnson, Liam Plunkett, Rajat Bhatia, Hamilton Masakazda, John Mooney, Prosper Utseya, Ross Taylor, Jacques Kallis, Farveez Maharoof, Pankaj Singh.

Gujarat Giants

Virender Sehwag (c), Chris Gayle, Parthiv Patel, Ajantha Mendis, Manvinder Bisla, Lendl Simmons, Mitchell McClenaghan, Stuart Binny, Kevin O’Brien, Daniel Vettori, Ashoke Dinda, Joginder Sharma, Graeme Swann, Richard Levi, Chris Tremlett, Elton Chigumbura.

Manipal Tigers

Harbhajan Singh (c), Brett Lee, Muttiah Muralitharan, Phil Mustard, Mohammad Kaif, Ryan Sidebottom, Lance Klusener, Dmitri Mascarenhas, Romesh Kaluwithrana, Reetinder Sodhi, Parvinder Awana, VRV Singh.

Bhilwara Kings

Irfan Pathan (c), Yusuf Pathan, Monty Panesar, Naman Ojha, William Porterfield, Shane Watson, Samit Patel, Fidel Edwards, Matt Prior, Nick Compton, S Sreesanth, Tim Bresnan, Owais Shah, Tino Best, Sudeep Tyagi.

India Maharaja squad 2022

The original LLC 2022 squads had encompassed of former India captain and current BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) President Sourav Ganguly leading India Maharajas but that won’t be the case on Friday as Ganguly has pulled out of the tournament citing personal reasons.

Later, it was also known that World Giants would be led by former South Africa all-rounder Jacques Kallis in place of former England captain Eoin Morgan.

India Maharajas 2022

Virender Sehwag (c), Mohammad Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, S Badrinath, Irfan Pathan, Parthiv Patel, Stuart Binny, S Sreesanth, Harbhajan Singh, Naman Ojha, Ashoke Dinda, Pragyan Ojha, Ajay Jadeja, RP Singh, Joginder Sharma.

World Giants 2022

Eoin Morgan, Lendl Simmons, Herschelle Gibbs, Jacques Kallis (c), Sanath Jayasuriya, Matt Prior, Nathan McCullum, Jonty Rhodes, Muttiah Muralitharan, Dale Steyn, Hamilton Masakadza, Mashrafe Mortaza, Asghar Afghan, Mitchell Johnson, Brett Lee, Kevin O’Brien, Denesh Ramdin.