The historic Eden Gardens will become the ninth venue to host the ninth match of the ongoing 16th season of the Indian Premier League. Hosting an IPL match after just over 10 months, this venue will be hosting a Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore contest after a four-year gap.

Known for its obsession for sports, citizens of Kolkata are expected to reach the stadium in large numbers especially when their team needs an additional advantage in the form of home support.

For the unversed, ticketing platform BookMyShow is selling online tickets of all IPL 2023 matches to be played in the city. Interested fans should find an option named “IPL 2023” on the homepage itself upon changing the location to “Kolkata”. Follow simple steps provided on both the website and mobile application of the platform to book your tickets in advance.

Speaking of Eden Gardens’ ticket price, CAB (Cricket Association of Bengal) have made arrangements for as many as nine different price categories for fans to book tickets according to their budget. Ranging between INR 750 to INR 26,000, there are enough options for fans to choose from with respect to IPL 2023 matches in Kolkata. Prices on the higher side will be accompanied by hospitality benefits as well.

It is noteworthy that a user can book a maximum of 10 tickets per transaction. While interested fans can get their tickets delivered to their addresses, this service will come at an additional fee.

Eden Gardens Ticket Price on BookMyShow for IPL Match in Kolkata

IND 750 – B1 Block BKT Tires Pavilion, C1 Block MYFAB11 Pavilion, D1 Block Lux Cozi Pavilion, G1 MYFAB11 Pavilion, H1 Joy Pavilion, K1 Jio Pavilion & L1 Block MYFAB11 Pavilion.

INR 1,000 – D Block Lux Cozi Pavilion, E Block BKT Tires Pavilion, F1 Block Money9 Pavilion, G Block MYFAB11 Pavilion, H Block Joy Pavilion & J Block Joy Pavilion.

INR 1,500 – C Block MYFAB11 Pavilion, F Block Money9 Pavilion & K Block Jio Pavilion.

INR 2,500 – B Block BKT Tires Pavilion & L Block MYFAB11 Pavilion.

INR 5,000 – Club House Upper Tier.

INR 7,500 – B Premium BKT Tires Pavilion.

INR 8,000 – Club House Lower Tier.

INR 19,000 – Knights Pavilion VIP Hospitality S6 & Knights Pavilion VIP Hospitality S7.

INR 26,000 – Knights Pavilion Corporate House C6, Knights Pavilion Corporate House C7, Knights Pavilion Corporate House C8 & Knights Pavilion Corporate House C9.