Eden Gardens T20 Records: Kolkata IPL Records, Highest Innings Totals and Successful Run Chase

Indian Premier League will return to Kolkata just over 10 months after the city had hosted a couple of playoff matches last season. Having said that, as far as hosting home matches for Kolkata Knight Riders is concerned, Eden Gardens will get to do the same after a long four-year hiatus.

It will be after the same amount of time that KKR will be hosting Royal Challengers Bangalore here. As far as their head-to-head records at this venue are concerned, the hosts have maintained a narrow 6-4 lead against the visitors over the years.

Since 2008, Knight Riders have won 45 and lost 29 out of their 74 home matches. Royal Challengers, on the other hand, have won five and lost six out of their 11 matches at this stadium in the past. Bangalore (8.69), however, have a better average run rate than Kolkata (8.31) here.

Eden Gardens T20 Records

Understandably so, highest T20 run-scorers at the Eden Gardens have all played for this franchise at some point in time of their careers. They are Gautam Gambhir (1,408), Robin Uthappa (1,160), Yusuf Pathan (871), Manoj Tiwary (841) and Dinesh Karthik (745).

Barring Karthik, neither of the remaining four is part of IPL 2023 squads. Speaking of active IPL cricketers, Andre Russell (700), Manish Pandey (655), Rohit Sharma (604), Shubman Gill (545) and Wriddhiman Saha (479) are the best batters here.

Having also played for Kolkata during the course of their respective careers, the likes of Sunil Narine (56), Piyush Chawla (41), Russell (28), Kuldeep Yadav (24) and Shakib Al Hasan (21) have been the highest T20 wicket-takers at this venue.

Kolkata IPL Records

Among active cricketers, highest run-scorers in IPL matches played at this iconic stadium are Russell (699), Karthik (621), Pandey (591), Rohit Sharma (466) and Nitish Rana (450).

Will make you stop and stare,

Cos this breed is rare. 🤌 Virat Kohli in the nets at the Eden Gardens. 👀#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2023 @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/ZgLJw5Ybiq — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 5, 2023

As far as bowlers are concerned, highest IPL wicket-takers in Kolkata are the same as mentioned above with the difference of a wicket or two between Russell and Yadav’s T20 and IPL wickets in this city.

Highest Innings Totals in Kolkata T20s

Score Overs Team Opposition Year 235/3 20 Uttar Pradesh Bengal 2018 232/2 20 Kolkata Knight Riders Mumbai Indians 2019 225/4 20 Punjab Karnataka 2022 218/4 20 Kolkata Knight Riders Kings XI Punjab 2019 216/6 20 Karnataka Punjab 2022

Eden Gardens, which has hosted 135 Men’s T20s thus far, has been witness to a total of 15 innings totals that have exceeded the 200-run mark.

While the fifth entry in the above mentioned table in highest among second innings, Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) hold the record for the highest successful run-chase at this venue on the back of sealing a 201-run target with 8 wickets and 10 balls remaining in the match 13 years ago.