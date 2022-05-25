Eden Gardens weather 25 May 2022: Kolkata Eden Gardens weather today hourly IPL 2022 Eliminator

Eden Gardens weather 25 May 2022: The SportsRush presents before you the weather prediction for IPL 2022 Eliminator.

Eliminator match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Kolkata tonight.

Third and fourth on the points table respectively, Lucknow and Bangalore will be treating this match as a quarter-final. While the loser of this match will get knocked out of the tournament, the winner will face Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Eden Gardens weather 25 May 2022

Second and last IPL 2022 match at the Eden Gardens will be played under a bit of cloud cover. Although the rain gods remained kinder to both players and fans in spite of the rain prediction for Qualifier 1 yesterday, expect Eliminator to also be played without any major rain interruption.

For starters, rain forecast for May 25 in Kolkata isn’t as bad as it was on May 24. Hence, even if rain pours down over Eden Gardens, it shouldn’t be dangerous enough to abandon the match.

While the temperature in the city is on the hotter side, there’s a 24% rain probability at around 05:00 PM (IST). If prediction from multiple weather portals is to be summed up, the rain probability will keep on decreasing as the evening progresses.

By 07:30 PM, start of time of IPL 2022 Eliminator, rain probability will be reduced to as low as single digit figures. Hence, it wouldn’t be wrong to predict that the match is quite unlikely to be affected by rain assuming that the weather forecast holds true.

Kolkata Eden Gardens weather today hourly

07:00 PM – 33 degree (Hot).

08:00 PM – 32 degree (Hot).

09:00 PM – 30 degree (Hot).

10:00 PM – 30 degree (Hot).

11:00 PM – 29 degree (Hot).

00:00 AM – 29 degree (Hot).