Eden Park average ODI score: Highest successful ODI run chase at Eden Park Auckland

Auckland’s Eden Park is hosting the 1st ODI of the 3-match ODI series between New Zealand and India. The T20I series was won by the Indian team, and the hosts will be eager to make a comeback in this series. New Zealand won the toss and opted to bowl first in Auckland.

Shikhar Dhawan gave delighted the Indian fans when he announced that Sanju Samson was involved in this match. India also gave a debut to the pace duo of Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik. Shardul Thakur got an edge over Deepak Chahar in this match.

New Zealand welcomed their skipper Kane Williamson, who missed the last T20I match. Tom Latham was also included in the match, whereas Jimmy Neesham is dropped. The Blackcaps have opted to go with 4 pacers in this match.

Eden Park average ODI score

Auckland’s Eden Park is famous for its unique dimensions as this is not a cricketing venue, and mostly it is used to host rugby matches. Drop-in pitches are used at this ground, which certainly has a huge role to play. With shorter boundaries, it is assumed that high scoring must be easy, but it is not the case.

A total of 77 matches have been played here, where the average 1st innings score has been just 217 runs. These stats prove that batting has not been that easy here. The straight boundaries are very small here, and the bowlers will target short balls against the batters.

Highest successful ODI run chase at Eden Park Auckland

The highest successful ODI chase in Auckland has been achieved by the hosts New Zealand against Australia in 2007. Australia scored 336 runs in the 1st innings courtesy of a century from Michael Hussey, who scored 105 runs, whereas Brad Hodge remained unbeaten on 97.

New Zealand scored 340 runs in 48.4 overs to win the match by 5 wickets. Ross Taylor scored a brilliant hundred, whereas Peter Fulton and Craig McMillan scored half-centuries. In the end, Brendon McCullum played a fine cameo of 22 runs in 12 balls to seal the deal for the Blackcaps.