Eden Park Auckland capacity: Eden Park capacity crowd for international cricket matches

Team India will take on New Zealand in the first of three-match ODI series at the Eden Park in Auckland, on November 25 (tomorrow).

Southpaw batter Shikhar Dhawan will yet again lead the Indian side, for the third time this year, in the absence of all-format skipper Rohit Sharma.

Leading up to the 2023 World Cup in India, both the sides will play their first ODI after all the T20 action they had ahead of the recently concluded T20 World Cup in Australia.

With Shubman Gill almost a certainty to open alongside Dhawan tomorrow, it will be interesting to see whether Rishabh Pant gets a go ahead of Sanju Samson yet again as the wicket-keeper batter in the playing XI, especially after the latter had a successful home ODI series with the bat against South Africa last month.

As for the Kiwis, Kane Williamson is expected to return back as the skipper after missing the third T20I on Tuesday. They are likely to field a majority of their players from the T20I squad tomorrow as well, except for the likes of Ish Sodhi and Mark Chapman, who are not part of the ODI squad.

Eden Park Auckland capacity

Known particularly for the smaller boundary dimensions, the Eden Park in Auckland mostly hosts Rugby fixtures, with drop-in pitches used for the conduction of Cricket matches in summer.

Easily one of the largest sports arena in the whole of New Zealand, the Eden Park can easily accommodate over 40,000 spectators during a Cricket match.

Additionally, with two massive grass banks coupled with the facility of temporary seating arrangement, the capacity can swell up to 50,000 spectators as well.

Also, seating layout may be tinkered with on a rotation basis between Cricket and major rugby games, for which additional seats are added between the field and permanent stands in the west and north.