Edgbaston Birmingham stadium pitch report: Edgbaston batting or bowling pitch IND vs ENG 2nd T20

Edgbaston Birmingham stadium pitch report: After registering a thumping victory in the 1st T20I, India take on England in 2nd T20I tomorrow.

Despite an ordinary fielding display at Southampton yesterday, a comprehensive all-round performance with both bat and the ball during the first T20I against England meant that the Rohit Sharma-led side registered a resounding 50-run victory, in the three-match series.

But, there are some expected changes to take place in the Indian Playing XI tomorrow, during the second match of the series at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground, in Birmingham – the very venue where England nailed their highest-successful run-chase ever in Test match history a few days ago against India.

Also, the likes of Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, and Ravindra Jadeja – all of who were part of the aforementioned fifth Test match, would be available for selection in the final two T20Is, thereby making way for a good headache for the captain and head coach while selecting the eleven players tomorrow and the day after.

While England would play their fourth T20I at Edgbaston tomorrow, India would play their second, having lost the lone one against the hosts by 3 runs in September 2014.

Edgbaston Birmingham stadium pitch report

England scored at around five runs an Over to chase down the target of 378 during the fourth innings of the rescheduled Test, to leave the Indian bowlers absolutely stupefied, at this very venue a few days ago.

Thus, with the average first innings score in T20Is at this stadium being 169, there are no points for guessing that the batters are bound to have a merry time during the second T20I.

However, akin the first T20I at Southampton, the Edgbaston pitch would also offer significant carry and swing for the pacers with the new ball upfront, to pose a threat to the top-order.

With the teams batting first having won all the five T20Is at this venue till date, expect the captain winning the Toss to bat first.