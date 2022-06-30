Edgbaston Cricket Ground Records: Edgbaston Test records most runs and highest wickets in Birmingham Tests

Edgbaston Cricket Ground Records: Birmingham will be hosting a Test match after more than 12 months tomorrow.

The fifth Test match of England vs India Test series from last year will be played in Birmingham from tomorrow. It would be a rare occasion when the last match of a series will be played after a gap of 10 months.

While Playing XIs tend to change in such a time interval, both England and India’s captains and team managements have also changed on this particular occasion. The prospect of these two teams playing a one-off series-decider has it in it to transform into an intriguing five-day fixture.

Set to host a Test match after just over a year, Edgbaston has witnessed England and India’s contrasting fortunes over the years. Hosts England have won 28 and lost 10 out of the 53 Birmingham Tests in over a century. On the contrary, India have won none and lost six out of their seven Test matches played here.

Edgbaston Cricket Ground Records

While the Top 11 highest run-scorers in Edgbaston Tests are all English cricketers, the Top 5 are all former players namely Alastair Cook (869), David Gower (767), Colin Cowdrey (737), Marcus Trescothick (670) and Michael Atherton (664). A list of Top Five batters at this venue among active players is mentioned below:

Batter Matches Runs Highest Average 100 50 Joe Root (ENG) 6 496 136 49.6 1 4 Steven Smith (AUS) 2 301 144 75.25 2 0 Jonny Bairstow (ENG) 6 248 83 27.55 0 2 Rory Burns (ENG) 2 225 133 56.25 1 1 Moeen Ali (ENG) 4 212 86* 42.4 0 3

Highest run-scorers in Birmingham among active Indian players are Virat Kohli (200), Hardik Pandya (53), Shikhar Dhawan (39), Amit Mishra (26) and Murali Vijay (26).

Unlike batters, the Top Two highest wicket-takers in Test matches here are active cricketers namely James Anderson (45) and Stuart Broad (40). The senior English duo is followed by the likes of Fred Trueman (39), Ian Botham (29) and Shane Warne (25). A list of highest wicket-takers in Birmingham Tests among active cricketers are:

Bowler Matches Wickets Average SR 5 James Anderson (ENG) 12 45 23.28 49.6 2 Stuart Broad (ENG) 9 40 22.2 45.4 1 Nathan Lyon (AUS) 2 12 20.75 43.9 0 Ben Stokes (ENG) 4 12 29.33 50.1 0 Moeen Ali (ENG) 4 9 48.11 72.6 0

Best active Indian bowlers in Birmingham Test matches are Ravichandran Ashwin (7), Ishant Sharma (7), Mishra (3), Mohammed Shami (3) and Umesh Yadav (3).

Highest Test innings totals at Edgbaston