Edgbaston pitch report test match IND vs ENG: Birmingham cricket stadium pitch report ENG vs IND Test 2022

Edgbaston pitch report test match IND vs ENG: The rescheduled ‘fifth’ Test match between India and England will take place in Birmingham.

Team India is in all readiness to play the rescheduled ‘fifth’ and final Test match of the Pataudi Trophy series against England which was forced to be postponed last year due to the COVID-19 scare in the Indian camp.

With the series score line reading 2-1 in favour of India, a win or a Draw at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham – the venue for the Test match starting July 1, would help them clinch the away Test series versus England for the first time since 2007.

Having said that, team India skipper Rohit Sharma, who was tested positive on ‘Day 2’ of the recently concluded warm-up match against Leicestershire, is all but officially ruled out of the Test match, after his test result returned positive yet again on Wednesday morning.

With KL Rahul also ruled out due to injury, the aforementioned development is a huge blow for the Indian team, with one of KS Bharat or Mayank Agarwal now, in all likeliness to open the innings alongside Shubman Gill.

While Jasprit Bumrah is most likely set to lead the Indian team for the first time ever, a high on confidence England side under Ben Stokes, would certainly start as favourites having perhaps found their mojo back, after whitewashing present World Test champions New Zealand 3-0.

Edgbaston pitch report test match IND vs ENG

With the seamers likely to get decent enough purchase especially on the fresh ‘Day 1’ pitch, expect the captain winning the Toss to elect to bowl first while also keeping in view the prediction of overcast conditions in Birmingham during the Test match.

With the average first innings score at this venue in Tests being 308, batting first here has been a challenge especially against England, with Stuart Broad and James Anderson having scalped as many as 85 wickets across mere 21 Tests at this venue.

Having said that, teams batting last (4th innings) at Edgbaston have also won 20 Tests (as against 18 for teams batting first), which also proves that the pitch eases out for the batters as the match progresses.

All in all, the Edgbaston track is likely to turn out bowling-friendly, with the team batting second likely to have a slight upper hand.