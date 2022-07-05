Edgbaston Racism cricket: What really happened with Indians fans during 5th ENG vs IND Test in Birmingham?

Edgbaston Racism cricket: A racism incident happened with the Indian fans in the England vs India Edgbaston test.

The English team continued their winning run in tests under the regime of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum. They chased the record target of 378 runs in the fourth innings to register an easy seven wickets win over India.

Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root combined for a record partnership in the 4th innings to register a historic win where both of them scored their centuries. Bairstow scored double centuries in the game.

There have been constant efforts to remove racism from the game, but every now and then, some or other things happen that again highlight the importance of the issue. One such incident happened in the Birmingham test between England and India as well.

Some of the Indian fans were racially abused by the Edgbaston crowd, and they went on Twitter to express the issue. They revealed that some racial comments were made on them by the crowd, and even after complaining the same to the stewards, no action was taken against them.

England Cricket Board acknowledged the issue, and they also issued a statement on the same where they assured that they will look into the matter.

“We are very concerned to hear reports of racist abuse at today’s Test match. We are in contact with colleagues at Edgbaston who will investigate. There is no place for racism in cricket. Edgbaston has been working hard to create a safe and inclusive working environment,” ECB said in a statement.

Barmy Army also condemned the racism incident that happened at the Edgbaston, and they showed their support to the Bharat Army group of Indian fans.

“Needless to say, we stand with our long-time friends of the Bharat Army and condemn strongly any racial abuse. We look forward to celebrating the joy of Test cricket with them again today no matter the result!,” Barmy Army tweeted.

When India last visited Australia, Mohammed Siraj complained about the racist slurs made to him by the Australian crowd.