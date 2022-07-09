India vs England channel name 2nd T20: IND vs ENG T20 live channel name

India vs England channel name 2nd T20: The SportsRush brings you the broadcast details of the ENG vs IND 2nd T2oI match.

England will take on India in the 2nd T20I of the 3-match T20I series at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham. This match is a do-or-die one for the English side as they will lose the series if they lose in Birmingham.

It will be interesting to see the playing eleven of the Indian team in this match. With players like Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer available, there is a surety of multiple changes in the Indian playing eleven for this match.

The English team lost the last match, but they know that they have some star T20 players in their ranks. Under the captaincy of Jos Buttler, the team would want to bounce back after a disappointing batting performance in the last match.

India vs England channel name 2nd T20

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the England vs India series, and it will broadcast the 2nd T20I between both sides in India. The match is will be broadcasted in different languages as well to cater to a different range of audiences.

The match will be available in English commentary on Sony Six, whereas Sony Ten 3 will broadcast the match in Hindi commentary. For Tamil & Telugu audiences, they can watch the match on Sony Ten 4. There is a brilliant set of commentators such as Ravi Shastri, Michael Atherton, Nasser Hussain, Virender Sehwag, Harsha Bhogle, etc.

Match Day! 2nd T20I #ENGvIND 📺 Broadcast starts at 5:30 PM

🏏 Game starts at 7 PM pic.twitter.com/rRZpMm86tT — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) July 9, 2022

Digitally, the match can be watched on the Sony Liv app & website via paying a subscription fee. They can change the language manually according to their convenience. Jio users can watch the match for free by downloading the Jio TV app, and they can switch to the channel accordingly.

The streaming of this match will be shared with Prasar Bharati as well, so the match will be telecasted live on DD Sports for the free-to-air audience.