India vs England one day series 2022: IND vs ENG T20 2022 match fixtures

India vs England one day series 2022: The SportsRush brings you the schedule of the England vs India ODI and T20I series.

After an excellent test match in Birmingham, both teams would want to shift their focus from red-ball cricket to white-ball cricket. The test series ended in a 2-2 draw, where the English team chased a record target in the last match to register a historic win.

The English team has revolutionized red-ball cricket, and the way they played against the Netherlands in the last series was extraordinary. However, the retirement of their ace captain Eoin Morgan headlined the news last week. Jos Buttler will take over the duties from Eoin Morgan.

India vs England one day series 2022

The 3-match ODI series between England and India will start on 12 July 2022 at the Kennington Oval in London. The rest of the two matches will be played at the Lord’s in London and Old Trafford in Manchester. England is coming on the back of a brilliant win against the Netherlands in the last series, whereas the Indian team has not played an ODI match for a bit.

This will be the first ODI series for England after the retirement of their captain Eoin Morgan. England will welcome the likes of Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes to the ODI team, who missed the last series against the Netherlands due to their duties with the test team.

India have also named a full-strength ODI squad, where Shikhar Dhawan has been included, and Arshdeep Singh has also received his maiden ODI call-up. Under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, the Indian team would want to start their journey to find a stable XI for the next world cup.

1st ODI: 12 July 2022, Kennington Oval (London)

2nd ODI: 14 July 2022, The Lord’s (London)

3rd ODI: 17 July 2022, Old Trafford (Manchester)

IND vs ENG T20 2022 match fixtures

Ahead of the ODI series, both teams will be up against each other in a 3-match T20I series as well. In the T20I series, the English team has decided to rest the likes of Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes. In the Indian team, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah will miss the first T20I match.

1st T20I: 7 July 2022, Ageas Bowl (Southampton)

2nd T20I: 9 July 2022, Edgbaston (Birmingham)

3rd T20I: 10 July 2022, Trent Bridge (Nottingham)