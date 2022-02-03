Women’s Ashes Points System: How do teams earn points in multi-format Women’s Ashes 2022?

Women’s Ashes Points System: All three series results are possible in AUS-W vs ENG-W Women’s Ashes 2022 at this point in time.

During the first ODI of the ongoing Women’s Ashes 2022 between Australia and England in Canberra, England Women have restricted Australia Women to a below par 205/9 in 50 overs.

England captain Heather Knight’s decision of winning the toss and inviting the hosts in to bat first was justified by her bowlers who picked wickets at regular intervals to never let the Australian innings get going in real sense.

England pacer Kate Cross was the pick of their bowlers as bowling figures of 10-0-33-3 comprised of dismissals of Australia captain Meg Lanning (28), wicket-keeper batter Alyssa Healy (27) and Jess Jonassen (4). Lanning’s dismissal, in particular, became a source of amazement for the fans as the ball seamed sharply into the right-hand batter to leave her clueless.

“That has seriously moved!” Kate Cross produces a peach to clean bowl the Aussie captain. @CommBank | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/kMyOqlG2s3 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 3, 2022

Katherine Brunt, who opened the bowling for the visitors, also picked three wickets at the Manuka Oval this afternoon. Sophie Ecclestone and Anya Shrubsole, on the other hand, picked a wicket apiece in the first match.

Had it not been for Beth Mooney’s 10th ODI half-century, Australia were unlikely of crossing the 200-run mark. Coming in to bat at No. 5 in the 18th over, Mooney top-scored with her 73 (91) comprising of eight fours and a six.

Women’s Ashes Points System

For those who don’t know, a Women’s Ashes tour consists of a multi-format series unlike a Men’s Ashes series which is limited to being a five-match Test series.

Therefore, the winner of Women’s Ashes is decided by the number of points at the end of all three series. As far as the points system is concerned, a team gets four points for winning a Test match and two for winning a white-ball match. A drawn/tied/abandoned match results in both teams sharing two and one point in a red-ball and white-ball match respectively.

Australia lead Women’s Ashes 2022 6-4 at this point in time by virtue of winning a T20I. Inclement weather conditions in Adelaide had played spoilsport twice in a three-match T20I series. Australia, who won the remaining T20I, were leading 4-2 before the one-off Test match in Canberra.

Despite a fascinating Day 5 finish, the Test match resulted in a draw which earned both teams a couple of points taking the series score to 6-4. With six points still up for grabs across three ODIs, all the three series results are possible from hereon. Having said that, readers must note that a drawn series score line will result in defending champions Australia retaining the urn.