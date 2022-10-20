Zimbabwe vs Scotland head to head in T20 history: Scotland vs Zimbabwe T20 head to head records and stats

Zimbabwe vs Scotland head to head in T20: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for SCO vs ZIM T20 World Cup match.

The last First Round match of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 will be played between Scotland and Zimbabwe at the Bellerive Oval tomorrow. Set to face each other in this format after 13 months, the match will decide the future of both the teams with respect to this tournament.

Currently at the first and second positions on Group B points table respectively, Scotland and Zimbabwe will take part in a knockout match as only one out of these two teams will move to Super 12s starting from the day after tomorrow.

With each of the four Group B teams winning and losing one out of their two matches thus far, two winners will qualify to the next round to avoid any complex calculation around NRR (Net Run Rate).

Played at the Grange Cricket Club Ground last year, the last Scotland vs Zimbabwe T20I had witnessed Zimbabwe sealing a 178-run chase in the last over on the back of batter Milton Shumba scoring 66* (29) with the help of two fours and six sixes at a strike rate of 227.58.

Zimbabwe vs Scotland head to head in T20 history

Total number of matches played: 4

Matches won by SCO: 1

Matches won by ZIM: 3

Matches played at neutral venues: 1 (SCO 0, ZIM 1)

Matches played in ICC T20 World Cup: 1 (SCO 0, ZIM 1)

SCO average score against ZIM: 146

ZIM average score against SCO: 149

Most runs for SCO: 204 (Richie Berrington)

Most runs for ZIM: 142 (Sean Williams)

Most wickets for SCO: 6 (Safyaan Sharif)

Most wickets for ZIM: 7 (Tendai Chatara and Wellington Masakadza)

Most catches for SCO: 3 (Michael Leask)

Most catches for ZIM: 3 (Ryan Burl and Sean Williams)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).