Scotland vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel in India and New Zealand: When and where to watch SCO vs NZ Edinburgh T20I?

Scotland vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of the first SCO vs NZ T20I.

New Zealand’s tour of the United Kingdom 2022 has already entered the third country in Scotland. Coming on the back of multi-format series in England and Ireland, the Black Caps will now be playing three white-ball matches in Scotland.

Much like their Ireland tour, New Zealand were scheduled to tour Scotland in 2020 but the same was postponed due to COVID-19. While New Zealand’s tour of Scotland 2022 is their first bilateral tour of this country, they have played three ODIs in multi-team tournaments here in the past.

Set to play international cricket in Scotland after 14 years, New Zealand will be playing in Edinburgh after as many as 23 years. Having last hosted international cricket 10 months ago, action will return to the Grange Cricket Club Ground with the first T20I tomorrow.

Scheduled to be an afternoon fixture, both the T20Is will be played according to the sub-continent’s prime time slot. Fans in New Zealand, however, will be able to see these matches as late night encounters.

Scotland vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel in India and New Zealand

An unwelcome practice of international cricket in West Indies, New Zealand, Bangladesh and some other nations not being available for television audiences in India will be continued during New Zealand’s tour of Scotland 2022 as no channel has acquired the broadcasting rights yet again.

However, streaming platform Fan Code will be streaming the same at a nominal price. Indian fans, who wish to buy a pass for the whole tour (two T20Is and one ODI), will have to pay a 61% discounted price of INR 39 on the website or mobile application of FanCode.

Fans of the Black Caps will be able to watch this tour on Spark Sport back home. An update about local fans in Scotland and UK and other other countries will be provided in due course of time.

The squad in Scotland are getting set for 3 matches (2 x T20Is, 1 x ODI) in Edinburgh this week. Hear from head coach Gary Stead ahead of T20I 1 tomorrow. Follow play LIVE in NZ with @sparknzsport. #SCOvNZ pic.twitter.com/8IP5JKE81X — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) July 26, 2022

Date – 27/07/2022 (Wednesday).

Match start Time – 02:30 PM (local), 07:00 PM (India) and 01:30 AM (next day in New Zealand).

TV Channel – Not available (India) and Spark Sport (New Zealand).

Online platform – FanCode (India).