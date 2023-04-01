Ekana Stadium IPL Ticket Price for Lucknow Super Giants Matches

As many as 19 different price categories are available for Indian Premier League 2023 matches at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

First IPL match in the state of Uttar Pradesh after almost six years, Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 Match 3 will only be the fifth IPL match to be played in the state.

Speaking particularly about Lucknow, the capital city of this state is all in readiness of hosting its first-ever IPL match tonight. Therefore, it is praiseworthy on the part of UPCA (Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association) for making appropriate arrangements with respect to making ticket prices affordable for the masses.

With price of online tickets for IPL 2023 matches in the city ranging between INR 699 to INR INR 18,000, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that there’s something for everyone.

Ekana Stadium IPL Ticket Price

S. No. Price Stands 1 INR 699 Bondtite Upper Block 8 & My11 Circle Upper Block 10 2 INR 800 My11 Circle Upper Block 9 3 INR 900 Shyam Steel Upper Block 1 & Greenply Upper Block 5 4 INR 950 My11 Circle Lower Block 3 5 INR 1,000 Jio Upper Block 7 & Too Yumm Upper Block 11 6 INR 1,050 My11 Circle Lower Block 9 7 INR 1,150 Vida – Hero Lower Block 4 8 INR 1,250 Bondtite Lower Block 8 & My11 Circle Lower Block 10 9 INR 1,800 Greenplay Lower Block 5 10 INR 2,000 Jio Lower Block 7 11 INR 2,400 Shyam Steel Lower Block 1 12 INR 2,500 Too Yumm Lower Block 11 13 INR 3,500 North Presidency Gallery A, North Presidency Gallery B & North Presidency Gallery Centre 14 INR 4,500 South Presidential Gallery 15 INR 7,500 North Platinum Lawn 2 16 INR 8,500 South Director Lawn 1 17 INR 15,000 North Corporate Box 1 18 INR 16,000 South Corporate Box 8 19 INR 18,000 South Corporate Box 17

How to book Lucknow IPL 2023 tickets online?

Interested fans can browse the mobile application or website of Paytm Insider to book IPL 2023 tickets for Super Giants’ home matches at the Ekana Sports City.

All a user has to do is change the location to Lucknow to find the match icon on the home page itself. Alternatively, one can also search manually to find the same. Following steps will require him/her to select the preferred price category and number of seats, enter email address and provide pickup details before completing a simple online transaction by paying the calculated amount.

With UPCA not delivering tickets to any kind of addresses, fans will have to collect the same from designated counters. Readers must note that redeeming physical tickets are mandatory as entry into the venue won’t be provided without the same.