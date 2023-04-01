HomeSearch

Ekana Stadium IPL Ticket Price for Lucknow Super Giants Matches

Dixit Bhargav
Published 01/04/2023

Lucknow will be hosting its first IPL match tonight.

As many as 19 different price categories are available for Indian Premier League 2023 matches at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

First IPL match in the state of Uttar Pradesh after almost six years, Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 Match 3 will only be the fifth IPL match to be played in the state.

Speaking particularly about Lucknow, the capital city of this state is all in readiness of hosting its first-ever IPL match tonight. Therefore, it is praiseworthy on the part of UPCA (Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association) for making appropriate arrangements with respect to making ticket prices affordable for the masses.

With price of online tickets for IPL 2023 matches in the city ranging between INR 699 to INR INR 18,000, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that there’s something for everyone.

Ekana Stadium IPL Ticket Price

S. No.PriceStands
1INR 699Bondtite Upper Block 8 & My11 Circle Upper Block 10
2INR 800My11 Circle Upper Block 9
3INR 900Shyam Steel Upper Block 1 & Greenply Upper Block 5
4INR 950My11 Circle Lower Block 3
5INR 1,000Jio Upper Block 7 & Too Yumm Upper Block 11
6INR 1,050My11 Circle Lower Block 9
7INR 1,150Vida – Hero Lower Block 4
8INR 1,250Bondtite Lower Block 8 & My11 Circle Lower Block 10
9INR 1,800Greenplay Lower Block 5
10INR 2,000Jio Lower Block 7
11INR 2,400Shyam Steel Lower Block 1
12INR 2,500Too Yumm Lower Block 11
13INR 3,500North Presidency Gallery A, North Presidency Gallery B & North Presidency Gallery Centre
14INR 4,500South Presidential Gallery
15INR 7,500North Platinum Lawn 2
16INR 8,500South Director Lawn 1
17INR 15,000North Corporate Box 1
18INR 16,000South Corporate Box 8
19INR 18,000South Corporate Box 17

How to book Lucknow IPL 2023 tickets online?

Interested fans can browse the mobile application or website of Paytm Insider to book IPL 2023 tickets for Super Giants’ home matches at the Ekana Sports City.

All a user has to do is change the location to Lucknow to find the match icon on the home page itself. Alternatively, one can also search manually to find the same. Following steps will require him/her to select the preferred price category and number of seats, enter email address and provide pickup details before completing a simple online transaction by paying the calculated amount.

With UPCA not delivering tickets to any kind of addresses, fans will have to collect the same from designated counters. Readers must note that redeeming physical tickets are mandatory as entry into the venue won’t be provided without the same.

