ENG cricket fixtures 2022: England cricket fixtures 2023 match list

ENG cricket fixtures 2022: The SportsRush brings you the schedule of the English men’s team for the upcoming season.

Ahead of the home summer in England, the English side made a lot of changes. Brendon McCullum was appointed the red-ball coach, whereas Matthew Mott was brought in as the white-ball coach. Ben Stokes took charge of the test team, whereas Jos Buttler became the white-ball captain after the retirement of Eoin Morgan.

England is playing against South Africa at home, and this is their last series of the current English summer. They will play 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is and 3 tests against South Africa. The home summer has been excellent for England with the red ball, but they have not been that great with the white ball.

After completing the South Africa series, the English team will travel to Australia ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup to play a 3-match T20I series against the current world champions. After the T20I series, the team will head into the T20 World Cup in search of their second T20 World Cup title.

After the T20 World Cup, the English team will stay in Australia to play a 3-match ODI series. This series will be the last series of 2022 for the English side. England will then travel to New Zealand in February 2023 for a 2-match test series.

A new era of Test cricket 🎸🤘 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvIND 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/lLpAtG4fgR — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 5, 2022

ENG cricket fixtures 2022

South Africa tour of England 2022

1st ODI: 19 July 2022, Chester-le-Street

2nd ODI: 22 July 2022, Manchester

3rd ODI: 24 July 2022, Leeds

1st T20I: 27 July 2022, Bristol

2nd T20I: 28 July 2022, Cardiff

3rd T20I: 31 July 202, Southampton

1st Test: 17 August 2022, London (Lord’s)

2nd Test: 25 August 2022, Manchester

3rd Test: 8 September 2022, London (Kennington Oval)

England tour of Australia

1st T20I: 9 October 2022, Perth

2nd T20I: 12 October 2022, Canberra

3rd T20I: 14 October 2022, Canberra

1st ODI: 17 November 2022, Adelaide

2nd ODI: 19 November 2022, Sydney

3rd ODI: 22 November 2022, Melbourne

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup (confirmed league fixtures)

England vs Afghanistan: 22 October 2022, Perth

England vs Qualifier B-2: 26 October 2022, Melbourne

England vs Australia: 28 October 2022, Melbourne

England vs New Zealand: 1 November 2022, Brisbane

England vs Qualifier A-1: 5 November 2022, Sydney

England tour of New Zealand 2023

1st Test: 16 February 2023, Mount Maunganui

2nd Test: 24 February 2023, Wellington