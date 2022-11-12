ENG vs PAK win prediction: PAK vs ENG final win probability T20 World Cup

The T20 World Cup 2022 final is here, and either Pakistan or England will win their 2nd T20 World title. Although, both of them can also win as the weather forecast is not that encouraging for this particular match. It will be interesting to see which team has a chance of winning the final.

Ahead of the tournament, it is safe to say that England were expected to play this final match, but the same could not be said for the Pakistan side. Both sides met each other in a 7-match T20I series last month in Pakistan, whereas the English team emerged victorious.

The English team has dominated the Pakistani side in the H2H battle, where they have won 18 out of 28 matches played between these sides. Although, the stats won’t matter in the final as the match will start on a fresh note for both teams.

ENG vs PAK win prediction

Pakistan started this tournament with a defeat against India, and when they lost against Zimbabwe, it was looking like the doors are closed for them, but cricket is an unpredictable game, and they got through to the knockouts of the tournament. In the earlier matches, Shaheen Afridi was not in his rhythm, whereas Babar Azam & Mohammad Rizwan were also struggling.

Things are getting a little smoother for the Pakistan side as Afridi has scalped 9 wickets in the last three matches. Both Babar and Rizwan stitched a century partnership in the last match. So, all three of these players are in good rhythm ahead of the final.

The middle order was a worry for Pakistan, but Iftikhar Ahmed and Shan Masood handled the situation well. Mohammad Haris has been a welcome addition. Haris Rauf is enjoying the Australian conditions, and Shadab has been excellent in all three aspects of the game. This side is looking in great shape ahead of the final.

England entered the tournament as favourites, but they failed to match their expectations. They lost against Ireland, whereas their other wins were also not that convincing. However, when they defeated New Zealand, they proved that they have that quality in their setup.

The opening combination of Alex Hales and Jos Buttler is flourishing for this team, and they are delivering consistent performances at the top order. Both of them stitched a record partnership in the last match, and they were great against Sri Lanka too.

The fact that this side has around 10 batting options, and 7 bowling options, this team is one of the most balanced sides out there. If this team plays at its best, they are very difficult to beat.

England will be the favourites to win the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.