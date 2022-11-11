1992 World Cup Pakistan matches results: How similar is Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2022 journey to 1992 ODI World Cup?

Pakistan’s journey towards the grand finale of the T20 World Cup 2022 is no less than the fairy tale which had a heartbreaking beginning.

Their campaign so far has been alike a passionate lover who sets off to win her woman’s heart, but stumbles upon a few hurdles which almost tarnishes his image before the society. However, riding on the back of some good fortune and with an eye on the eventual goal, he does the hard yards to now find himself before the most challenging yet final hurdle.

This final hurdle is the ever-strong team England, which threw India out of tournament with utmost disdain at the Adelaide Oval yesterday.

As much as the onus will be on their much-famed pace attack, the opening batting pair of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan too will be expected to repeat their semi-final performance versus New Zealand yet again.

How similar is Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2022 journey to 1992 ODI World Cup?

If fortune had its smiling face looking at Pakistan on the final day of ‘Super 12’ stage, quite a many coincidences too from their 1992 World Cup heist seem to be aligning in their favour to add to their already unbelievable journey so far.

First things first, akin the 1992 World Cup final, England and Pakistan will face each other in the T20 World Cup 2022 final as well, at the same venue – Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Also, Pakistan had defeated New Zealand in the semi-final back in 1992 as well.

Australia were the defending champions during the 1992 World Cup, having lifted the 1987 title. Here too, Australia had lifted the 2021 T20 World Cup title.

Australia and New Zealand had jointly hosted the 1992 World Cup, while Australia are the hosts of the ongoing T20 World Cup as well.

England had in 1992 lost against a lower-ranked Zimbabwean side, which was an associate nation back then. This year too, they became victim of an upset against Ireland during the ‘Super 12’ stage.

Pakistan had lost to India during the 1992 World Cup as well, akin this year.

New Zealand had defeated Australia during the 1992 World Cup opener as well, while in 2022 they did the same during the ‘Super 12’ opening match.

Finally, Pakistan had won their last five matches of the 1992 World Cup (including the final), after losing two consecutive matches against India and South Africa. Having won their previous four matches in this World Cup as well after losing to India and Zimbabwe, they are just one step away to win their fifth consecutive match and repeat the 1992 glory.

1992 World Cup Pakistan matches results