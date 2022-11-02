"England are getting an advantage...": Aakash Chopra urges ICC to conduct last two group stage T20 World Cup matches simultaneously for fairness in semis qualification

Former Indian Cricketer-turned commentator, Aakash Chopra, has expressed his disappointment on England getting the perhaps unfair advantage of qualifying for the semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022, despite only being ahead of hosts Australia on the Net Run Rate (NRR) factor in their group’s points table.

For those unaware, England were staring at the elimination gateway ahead of their ‘Super 12 Group 1’ clash against New Zealand on Tuesday. But, their 20-run victory has not only boosted their semis qualification chances, but also made sure that it is the defending champions Australia, who have been left stranded with their fate no longer in their hands to go for their title defense. (Read more on Australia’s semi-final qualification chances by clicking here).

Australia not playing the semi-final despite winning their last group match against Afghanistan (scheduled to take place on November 4) might well have been fair given their negative NRR presently (-0.304).

But, they do have an additional disadvantage too, as England will be playing the last match of their group against Sri Lanka, a day after Australia face Afghanistan.

Aakash Chopra urges ICC to conduct last two group stage T20 World Cup matches simultaneously

The aforementioned situation has meant that despite in case of Australia managing to defeat Afghanistan by a huge margin to take their NRR ahead of England (who presently boast of an NRR of +0.547), the latter will have an exact target in mind, and the win margin required to surge past Australia on the NRR count when they will face Sri Lanka a day later.

Australia, however, do not have such an advantage up their sleeve, as they could only hope for an England slip-up a day later.

Aakash Chopra, on Tuesday, highlighted this very aspect of the match scheduling via his social media handle, and urged the ICC to make some necessary changes to the same in the future.

The 45-year-old has suggested the council to make sure they conduct the final two group stage matches on the same day and at the same time, to avoid one team gain a possible unfair advantage in order to book their semi-final berth.

England are getting an advantage of playing last in the group, for they’d know the exact margin to win with to qualify. Australia doesn’t get that option. ICC must think of the option of starting their last two games at the same time on the same day. In the future. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 1, 2022

For more Cricket-related news, click here.