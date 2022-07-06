England T20 captain list: Full list of England captains in T20Is

England T20 captain list: Wicket-keeper batter Jos Buttler would play his first match as England’s full-time limited Overs skipper today.

Smashing a century and a half-century in the recently concluded England’s historic tour of Netherlands for the three-match ODI series, Jos Buttler emerged to be the immovable force of the batting line up with the opposition failing to get him dismissed even once despite amassing 248 runs, at a strike rate of 185.07.

The aforementioned tour which took place after his groundbreaking 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) where he emerged to be the undisputed winner of the Orange Cap, and more recently Eoin Morgan’s decision to hang up his international Cricket boots.

Stars had been perfectly aligned for Buttler’s fitting appointment as England men team’s full-time limited Overs skipper, to which the ECB had no reservations about while arriving at the decision just a week ago.

His maiden assignment would commence with a three-match T20I series against India starting today at The Rose Bowl, in Southampton, which would be followed by as many ODIs beginning July 12.

England T20 captain list

Buttler has already led England in a total of five T20Is from 2015-2021, and has managed to triumph in three of those.

As far as their T20I history is concerned, the England men’s Cricket team have so far fielded a total of 10 captains in the shortest format, since their first match played in the year 2005 against Australia, under skipper Michael Vaughan.

Eoin Morgan (2012-2020) had led England in the maximum number of 72 T20Is, and managed to win 42 of those with a win percentage of 60.56.

Full list of England captains in T20Is