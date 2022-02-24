Highest individual score in T20: List of players with highest scores in T20 and T20Is

Highest individual score in T20: Australia’s Aaron Finch has his name registered twice in Top 5 list of highest individual scores in T20Is.

During the first T20I of the ongoing Sri Lanka’s tour of India in Lucknow, team India’s young wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan got off to a blistering start to bring up his second half-century in the T20I format.

The Southpaw was well on course for his maiden century in Indian colours, but his innings was brought to a halt by the Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka at the score of 89 off 56 deliveries (10x fours, 3x sixes).

His 111-run partnership alongside skipper Rohit Sharma (44 off 32) laid a perfect platform for India to target a score close to the 200-run mark after the twenty Overs. Ultimately, they finished at 199/2 with the additional assistance of a brilliant innings by Shreyas Iyer who smashed a 28-ball 57* with the help of 5 Fours and 2 sixes.

This is the Ishan Kishan we are used to seeing. He looked a little burdened against the West Indies, didn’t have any timing to his shots, but today he has been excellent. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 24, 2022

Highest individual score in T20

As far as the highest individual score in the T20 format is concerned, the record is held by West Indies’ Chris Gayle, who played an unforgettable innings of 175* off mere 66 deliveries against the Pune Warriors India (PWI) during IPL 2013.

Placed at the second spot is Australia’s Aaron Finch, who smashed 172 (76) against Zimbabwe in Harare in July 2018.

Finch’s aforementioned innings is also the highest individual score as far as the men’s T20Is are concerned.

Highest individual score in T20I

Year Player Team Score Opposition Venue 2018 Aaron Finch Australia 172 (76) Zimbabwe Harare 2019 Hazratullah Zazai Afghanistan 162* (62) Ireland Dehradun 2013 Aaron Finch Australia 156 (63) England Southampton 2016 Glenn Maxwell Australia 145* (65) Sri Lanka Pallekele 2021 Max O’Dowd Netherlands 133*(73) Malaysia Kirtipur, Nepal



