How long is the break between innings in T20 cricket: Innings break duration in T20 matches

How long is the break between innings in T20 cricket: The shorter the format, the lesser is the time duration between start of each innings.

The introduction and thereby the success of the T20 format of the game, ever since the inaugural season of the T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2007, which was soon followed by the maiden season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), is one to be studied and worth the attention.

One of the major factors which led to the need for this format is to arrive at the match result as quickly as possible, while also delivering fast-paced Cricket, providing action every other delivery.

The successful organization of 15 years of the IPL, and other major T20 franchise leagues in the world, which have also prompted boards to come up with the 10-Overs format, ‘The Hundred’, or more recently ‘The Sixty’ as well, is enough testament to the success shortest formats are enjoying.

Moreover, the format is also ensuring financial earning and stability to the respective country’s Cricket board, with comparatively more spectators hitting the stadiums for a shorter duration match with an action-packed guarantee, which thereby attracts the sponsors who wish to acquire the various rights to associate themselves with a particular league/tournament.

How long is the break between innings in T20 cricket

A typical T20 match lasts for around three hours, with one-and-a-half hours for each of the two batting innings.

With the prime objective to waste as least the time as possible to complete a T20 match, the official break between the two innings lasts only 10 minutes.

Thus, this is the very reason why one must have noticed the opening batters from the fielding side rush towards their team dressing room after the end of the 20 Overs of the first innings.

The 10-minutes innings interval break is way shorter than the the two other formats of the game – the One-Dayers and Tests.