England vs Australia Edgbaston 2005: Why Is The Birmingham Test Of Ashes 2005 So Popular?

Ashes 2005 is considered as one of the best Ashes series of all time. Just like the series, the second Test between England and Australia at Edgbaston is regarded as one of the best matches of all time. The game went down to the wire, both literally and metaphorically. England eventually won the match by 2 runs under nail-biting circumstances.

A dejected sight of Australian pacer Michael Kasprowicz after edging pacer Steve Harmison’s delivery to wicket-keeper Geraint Jones is still afresh in the minds of cricket fans around the world. Even though they tried everything within their reach to seal a 281-run chase, Brett Lee and Kasprowicz falling agonizingly and marginally short ended up costing Australia the series.

Both of them added 59 runs for the last wicket and it was looking like they would do the unthinkable. Before Kasprowicz, Lee had stitched a 45-run ninth-wicket partnership with legendary spinner Shane Warne as well. After England’s win, the image of all-rounder Andrew Flintoff consoling Lee was one of the best moments of the series.

England vs Australia Edgbaston 2005

Having won the first Test at Lord’s, Australia won the toss and surprisingly opted to bowl first on a batting track. Warne slammed captain Ricky Ponting for the same and called it the worst decision ever. Pacer Glenn McGrath getting injured in a freak training incident came as a huge blow for the Aussies.

Provided a free hand by captain Michael Vaughan and head coach Duncan Fletcher, England scored an aggressive 407 on the first day itself. Their bowlers also did the job to dismiss the Aussies for just 308. In the process, earning a first-innings lead of 99 runs. England managed to score just 182 runs in the second innings which doubtlessly affected their advantage.

Australia had a decent start on the back of not losing any wicket for 47. Vaughan brough Flintoff into the attack for the first time to reap instant rewards. The right-arm bowler dismissed opener Justin Langer on the second ball that he bowled. He overstepped on the last ball and took full advantage of the extra delivery by sending Ponting back to the pavilion. The whole match changed in that one over.

Flintoff revealed that Ponting was sledging him in that match and he got his sweet revenge. After losing wickets at regular intervals, Australia were 175/8 at one stage. It was from this position that the Test peaked. Lee joined Warne in the middle to rescue the team from an inevitable defeat.

Kasprowicz was McGrath’s late replacement and he found himself in a crunch situation. There were almost no expectations from the visitors to save the Test but they surprised everyone with a gritty effort. Both Lee and Kasprowicz started scoring at a brisk rate. After adding 59 runs for the last wicket, the Aussies required just three runs to pull off a stunning win.

Harmison had the ball in his hand, Kasprowicz was on strike, and he bowled a shorter delivery. The batter tried to get away, but he failed and Jones grabbed a brilliant catch behind the stumps to seal a win for England.

‘Bad Luck Mate’: Andrew Flintoff’s Message to Brett Lee

Lee recalled the Edgbaston Test on Lord’s Cricket Ground’s YouTube channel where he talked about the thrill involved in the match. He said that he had only one message for Kasprowicz on the other end and it was ‘Watch the Ball’. The way both of them batted was certainly theatrical against that strong bowling lineup of England.

“The poor look on Kasprowicz’s face said it all. There was pure adrenaline, the sort of feeling that guys were going through. It was one of my favourite moments when Flintoff came up to me and said, ‘Bad Luck Mate’.”

There was some controversy over Jones’ catch as well. However, Lee said that it was a clean one and he would have given it out as well. The pacer called it one of his best-ever matches.