“Punter’s decision to bowl first was just the worst decision ever”: When Shane Warne slammed Ricky Ponting for his decision in the historic Ashes 2005 Edgbaston test

Shane Warne criticized Ricky Ponting’s decision to bowl first in the Ashes 2005 Edgbaston Test, which Australia lost by mere two runs.

Shane Warne is arguably one of the greatest players to ever play the game. He was the first bowler in the world to claim 700 test wickets. He ended his career with 708 test wickets, whereas he has 293 ODI wickets under his belt. Warne also bowled the “Ball of the Century” in the 1993 Ashes.

Apart from his on-field records, Warne has had a lot of controversies throughout his career. He failed the drug test ahead of the 2003 World Cup. Warne even passed on the critical information to a bookmaker about the game. He has also been in a rift with Arjuna Ranatunga and Steve Waugh. Despite all the off-field controversies, Shane Warne is hugely admired in the cricketing circuit.

Shane Warne slammed Ricky Ponting for his Ashes 2005 mistake

Shane Warne never backed away in criticizing his teammates as well. In one such incident, he slammed Ricky Ponting for his poor decision during the historic Ashes 2005. Australia won the first game at the Lord’s convincingly by 239 runs. However, the thing turned for Australia from the 2nd Ashes test.

Ahead of the 2nd test, Glenn McGrath rolled his ankle and was ruled out of the game. However, Ricky Ponting won the toss and opted to bowl first in Edgbaston. Warne said that Ponting’s decision was one of the worst ever by any captain. Warne believed that he could have used the conditions in the last innings in his favour.

“Nasser [Hussain] goes down as one of those people that had one of the worst-ever decisions when he said ‘we’ll have a bowl, thanks’ at Brisbane [in the 2002/03 Ashes], but at least at The Gabba the ball swings or does something on day one. This was a road and the ball did nothing,” Warne said.

“Punter’s [Ponting’s] decision to bowl first was just the worst decision ever, by any captain. So take a back seat, Nas, Punter has got your back.”

one of the greatest Tests of all time came to a thrilling conclusion, with England beating Australia by two runs at Edgbaston in 2005. Andrew Flintoff consoling Brett Lee in the aftermath has become one of cricket's most famous images.

However, Shane Warne had a terrific test, where he managed to scalp ten wickets. Australia needed 107 runs on the last day to win with two wickets in hand, but they lost the game by 2 runs. In the end, England won the series by 2-1. The 2005 Edgbaston test is regarded as one of the most historical games in the history of cricket.