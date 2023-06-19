“Go Out And Bash Australia”: Kevin Pietersen Recalls How Michael Vaughan and Duncan Fletcher Gave England A Free Hand In Ashes 2005

Former England batter Kevin Pietersen and the rest of the England team were given a free hand by their former captain Michael Vaughan and former head coach Duncan Fletcher during Ashes 2005. The decision to cut loose had arrived after the Australian side had humbled them to the core during the first Test match of the series at Lord’s.

The decision not only paid dividends the very next Test in Birmingham, but England went on to post 407 runs on the board by the end of play on Day 1. These runs had come thick and fast in a mere 79.2 overs at a run rate of 5.13 with all the batters getting out by Stumps.

The opening pair of Marcus Trescothick (90) and Andrew Strauss (48) had laid a perfect foundation by stitching together a 112-run stand in just 25.3 overs. Middle-order duo of Pietersen (71) and Andrew Flintoff (68) smashed quickfire half-centuries to surprise everyone with their approach.

All the Australian bowlers were smashed at more than four runs per over, with pacer Brett Lee (1/111) being the most expensive with his 17 overs in the innings.

Kevin Pietersen Recalls How Michael Vaughan and Duncan Fletcher Gave England A Freehand In Ashes 2005

During an interaction with Sky Sports on the day when Ashes 2023 commenced, Pietersen had revealed how a 239-run defeat during the series opener had prompted the captain-coach to allow the players to express themselves the way they like.

“In the start of my career, in that particular Ashes series, on that first morning at Edgbaston, we got 408 [407], I think, against Australia. Duncan Fletcher and Michael Vaughan were like, ‘Guys, we’ve been humiliated at Lord’s. Just go out and bash Australia. Whatever you can, whenever you get the opportunity, just do it and do it well.’ And that’s the psyche that we took into.”

Although Australia trailed by around a 100 runs in their first innings, their bowlers stormed back beautifully into the contest by dismissing England at the score of 182 in their second innings.

However, chasing the target of 282 runs, the visitors felt agonizingly short by 2 runs as England drew level the series 1-1 in what is remembered as a historical match. The fiercely fought series resulted in England winning the series 2-1 as they defeated the Aussies yet again during the fourth Test in Nottingham by 3 wickets. The third and fifth Tests had ended in a draw.

In what is remembered as one of the greatest Ashes duel ever in history for its sheer competitiveness, it perhaps required the audacity to go for the fearless approach with the bat on Day 1 of the Birmingham Test to set the tone for England. Having said that, scores in excess of 400 runs on the first day of a Test match had been surpassed by teams in the past as well.

Highest Total On Day 1 Of Test Match