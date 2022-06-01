England vs New Zealand Test Head to Head Records | ENG vs NZ Test Stats | Lord’s Test

England vs New Zealand Test Head to Head Records: The SportsRush brings you the Head to Head records of England and New Zealand.

English cricket team is set to start their new era in tests under Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes in the 3-match test series against New Zealand. The English side has just won one of their last 17 games, whereas the World Test Champions New Zealand are also struggling in the table.

It will be exciting to see the brand of cricket that the English team will play under Brendon McCullum, who is famous for his aggressive nature. The former Kiwi captain will be up against his home nation in his very first assignment with the English side.

The last time New Zealand visited England in 2021, they won the series convincingly, and they would want to repeat the same heroics this time as well.

England vs New Zealand Test Head to Head Records

A total of 107 test matches have been played between England and New Zealand in history, where the English team has certainly dominated. 48 games have been won by the English team, whereas the Kiwis have managed to win just 12 matches so far.

In the matches played in England, the home side has been on fire, out of 56 matches played in England, 48 matches have been won by the home side. Joe Root has been England’s best batter against New Zealand, whereas Stuart Broad has been their best bet with the ball.

For New Zealand, captain Kane Williamson has scored the most runs against England, whereas Tim Southee has been their best bowler.

Total number of matches played: 107

Matches won by ENG: 48

Matches won by NZ: 12

Matches played in England: 56 (ENG 30, NZ 6)

Most runs for ENG (among current players): 992 (Joe Root)

Most runs for NZ (among current players): 757 (Kane Williamson)

Most wickets for ENG: 72 (Stuart Broad)

Most wickets for NZ: 57 (Tim Southee)