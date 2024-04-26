Chael Sonnen Points Machine Scam as British Strongman Eddie Hall Surpasses Alex Pereira and Francis Ngannou’s Punching Feat

Chael Sonnen aka ‘The American Gangster’ is an MMA personality who holds no bar when it comes to blunt honesty. While the fighter is retired from the sport and well past his prime, he is still fans’ favorite. This is majorly due to his ways of coming clean and exposing the sport’s gray areas. Recently the 47-year-old dismantled Eddie Hall’s new PowerKube record.

Exposing the machine and the methodology’s accuracy, Sonnen decided to enlighten the fandom about the “scam.” Speaking on the ‘Good Guy/ Bad Guy’ podcast, Sonnen said,

“I thought the World knew this, but since there appears to still be a few out there who have yet to be “smartened,” I’ll fill you in… The whole thing is a scam. There is one sensor. The entire measurable count will be based upon where you hit in relation to the sensor,”

He essentially said that the entire load that one could levy upon the machine is calculated by a single sensor. And more importantly, it’s where you land the punch that matters and not the actual power behind it.

Prior to Sonnen lashing out, 2017 World’s Strongest Man Eddie Hall achieved a rare feat. Taking multiple attempts and finally cracking it in the final one, Hall recorded a punch that scored 208,901 on the PowerKube machine. This meant that Hall beat Ngannou’s record by more than 80,000 and that of Pereira by an insane 17,000 franklin!

Earlier this year, Brazilian double champ Alex Pereira broke Francis Ngannou’s punch of 129,161 units, setting up a record at 191,796. While the Cameroonian’s record stood tall for approximately six years since he set it in 2018, Pereira’s record did not survive that long.

After denouncing PowerKube, Sonnen turned his attentions elsewhere. He made his thoughts clear to his ‘Good Guy/ Bad Guy’ partner Daniel Cormier, who wished to see Michael Chandler take on Conor McGregor in a 165-pound title fight.

Sonnen opens up about an apparent 165-pound title bout between McGregor vs Chandler

Recently, Chael Sonnen and DC had an interesting conversation where Cormier spoke about a new weight class. He also mentioned that the organization could open a new 165-pound division and a matchup between the ‘Iron’ Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor will be big for the sport.

However, Sonnen did not approve of this and was not enthusiastic about seeing a 165-pound division either. He said,

“There is no need for a 165-pound title, for one. Part two, the commission does not sanction 165-pound fights. Part three, the UFC does not contest a 165-pound division. Part four, these guys combined are coming off of more losses than I’ve had in my entire career. So, if anybody is coming back to fight for a mythical belt, it will be yours truly.”

Well, it seemed that Sonnen was not impressed by the total number of losses McGregor and Chandler accumulated in the UFC. However, if not a 165lbs belt, a win for either of the two can potentially open up a title run in a different weight class in the future.