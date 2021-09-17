Pakistan vs New Zealand toss delay: When will PAK vs NZ 1st ODI start in Rawalpindi?

Pakistan vs New Zealand toss: Fans should expect a significant delay in the start of the first ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand.

The start of the first ODI of the ongoing New Zealand’s tour of Pakistan in Rawalpindi has been delayed due to an unknown reason. The strange development has sparked confusion among fans who were expecting for the toss to take place by now. While toss was scheduled to happen at 02:00 PM (local time), play was expected to start at 02:30 PM (local time).

It is worth mentioning that neither players nor fans have reached the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium till now. It is also being reported that players from both the teams have been asked to remain in their hotel rooms.

New Zealand, who are touring Pakistan for the first time in 18 years, wouldn’t have expected such an unprecedented delay to the start of the first match of the tour.

If rumours doing the rounds are to be believed, the delay has happened because of multiple players testing positive for COVID-19. Having said that, an official statement on the same is still awaited.

ALSO READ: When and where to watch PAK vs NZ 1st ODI in India and Pakistan?

In addition to playing a three-match ODI series in Rawalpindi, the visitors are also scheduled to play a five-match T20I series in Lahore starting from September 25.

More to follow…

Twitter reactions on Pakistan vs New Zealand toss delay

Jatt reporting that #PakvNZ is delayed because Fawad Ahmed has COVID — Dennis Pindi Boy (@DennisCricket_) September 17, 2021

No sign of the teams or fans at the Pindi Stadium. Pakistan and New Zealand players and support staff have been told to stay inside their hotel rooms #PakvNZ #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) September 17, 2021

Breaking !!!

Minutes away from the toss but no sign of the teams. Stadium gates still closed. The gate was supposed to open 3 hrs prior to match. What’s going on ??#PAKvNZ — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) September 17, 2021

Whoever says no news is good news should be in Pindi right now. A minute after the toss was suppose to take place, the stadium is just as empty as it was hours ago. The teams understood to be still in their rooms #PakvsNZ https://t.co/lVnUbK49jR — Danyal Rasool (@Danny61000) September 17, 2021

For more cricket-related news, click here.