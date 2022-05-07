Faf du Plessis vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar IPL record: Faf du Plessis vs SRH stats and record

Faf du Plessis vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar: The two seasoned campaigners will be up against each other for the 13th time in the Indian Premier League.

The 54th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium today.

Sunrisers, who have lost three matches in a row, also possess of a dismissal record at the Wankhede Stadium on the back of winning one and losing seven out of their eight matches here. Royal Challengers, on the other hand, have won and lost seven matches each out of their 14 matches at this venue over the years.

Faf du Plessis vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar IPL record

SRH pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and RCB captain Faf du Plessis locking horns against each other comprise of a fascinating player battle. In what will be the 13th time when these two seasoned campaigners will face each other in the IPL, du Plessis has scored 58 (48) at a strike rate of 120.83 including a dismissal against Kumar in the past.

Outside of the IPL, du Plessis and Kumar have faced each other only once in the shortest format with no clear winner between them over these encounters.

Faf du Plessis vs SRH stats and record

As far as playing against Hyderabad is concerned, du Plessis would be keen to improve his just about acceptable batting record against this opposition.

In 14 IPL innings against Hyderabad, du Plessis has scored 340 runs at an average and strike rate of 26.15 and 130.77 respectively. du Plessis, who has scored a couple of half-centuries against SRH, had scored a career-best 67* (42) with the help of five fours and four sixes at the Wankhede Stadium four years ago.