Fastest 1000 runs in Test: Fastest to 1000 Test runs full list

England batter Harry Brook faces a real chance of creating history on the back of becoming the fastest cricketer to score 1,000 runs in Test cricket. Brook, 24, needs 193 more runs in the next three innings (including the ongoing one in the second Test match against New Zealand in Wellington) to touch the 1,000-run mark in a record time duration.

Brook, who had an archetype field day at Basin Reserve today, didn’t appear to be caring much about the match situation or a greenish pitch. The right-handed batter made the most of his devil-may-care attitude resulting in turning the tables within no time.

For the last 10 yrs all kids have wanted to Bat and be like Joe Root .. For the next 10 yrs they will all want to Bat like Harry Brook .. #NZvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 24, 2023

Yet another day in his international career where he put on display a batting spectacle, Brook wasn’t partial in punishing the BlackCaps’ bowlers. Barring captain Tim Southee, all other bowlers of the home team leaked runs at an economy rate of more than 4.

Harry Brook Test record

Currently batting for the ninth time, Brook’s 807 Test runs have come at an astonishing average and strike rate of 100.87 and 99.38 respectively. Having already scored a career-best 184* (169) on Day 1, Brook will be chasing several records when he will resume his innings tomorrow.

Assuming that Brook is not able to break this 98-year old record within his next three innings, he will still have a chance of being among the best if he completes it in the fourth one. In what will be his 12th Test innings, Brook won’t be able to create a record but join the existing record-holders in Herbert Sutcliffe and Everton Weekes.

Going by his recent run-scoring spree, one expects Brook to enter the below mentioned list in his upcoming Test inning(s). In such a scenario, Brook will become the second cricketer from his generation after India batter Shubman Gill to achieve such a landmark. Readers must not that Gill had become the joint second-fastest cricketer to score 1,000 ODI runs just over a month ago.

Fastest 1000 runs in Test cricket full list