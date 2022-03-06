Fastest 400 wickets in Test: List of bowlers with fastest 400 Test wickets

Fastest 400 wickets in Test cricket: A total of 17 bowlers from seven countries have been able to pick 400 Test wickets.

During the third day of the first Test of the ongoing Sri Lanka’s tour of India in Mohali, India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin surpassed former India captain Kapil Dev to become the second-highest wicket-taker for his country.

Ashwin, 35, had started his 85th Test match with 430 wickets to his name. Bowling figures of 20-7-49-2 in the first innings meant that Ashwin needed a couple of wickets in the second innings to equal Dev’s record.

Having opened the bowling for his team in the second innings, all it took Ashwin to dismiss Sri Lanka opening batter Lahiru Thirimanne (0) was nine deliveries.

Ashwin, who sent Pathum Nissanka (6) back to the pavilion in the same spell, dismissed Charith Asalanka (20) in the 36th over to pick his 435th wicket. Ashwin then picked the last wicket of Lahiru Kumara (4) as his 436th Test wicket sealed a gargantuan victory for the home team.

Fantastic landmark, @ashwinravi99! To go past @therealkapildev paaji is an achievement in itself. The way you were going, it was only a matter of time. Wish you many more! 👍🏻#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/eK9SlIc16u — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 6, 2022

While Ashwin picking the last wicket denied all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja to become the first-ever Indian cricketer to have a century and 10 wickets in the same Test, the off-spinner has become the ninth-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket.

Ashwin, who had become the 16th bowler to pick 400 Test wickets (second-fastest to do so) a year ago, was in vicinity of overdoing legendary bowlers namely Wasim Akram, Harbhajan Singh and Shaun Pollock in November 2021.

With 436 Test wickets under his belt now, Ashwin’s next target would be to surpass former South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn (439). Ashwin, who should be able to become the eighth-highest Test wicket-taker in the second Test against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru, will have a long way to go before achieving another milestone in picking more wickets than former West Indies fast bowler Courtney Walsh (519).