100 runs and 10 wickets in Tests: How many cricketers have 10 wickets and a century in a Test match?

100 runs and 10 wickets in Tests: The Indian all-rounder is in the middle of a historic Test match from an individual perspective.

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is on the verge of becoming the first-ever cricketer from his country to score a century and pick 10 wickets in the same Test match.

Jadeja, who has successfully been able to continue his tryst with the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, had scored his second Test century in the ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka yesterday. In what was his career-best Test score, Jadeja had returned to the pavilion after scoring 175* (228) with the help of 17 fours and three sixes.

Jadeja, who had picked the all-important wicket of Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne (28) in the first innings on Day 2, ran through their lower middle-order this morning to register a 10th five-wicket haul in the format. The milestone had come on the back of the left-arm spinner dismissing Niroshan Dickwella (2), Suranga Lakmal (0), Vishwa Fernando (0) and Lahiru Kumara (0) within three overs.

ALSO READ: Sachin Tendulkar hails Ravindra Jadeja for all-round show in Mohali

With India captain Rohit Sharma asking the visitors to bat again before lunch, first-change bowler Jadeja was once again among the wickets sending Dhananjaya de Silva (30), Angelo Mathews (28) and Suranga Lakmal (0) back to the pavilion in the same spell.

100 runs and 10 wickets in Tests

Jadeja, who has picked nine wickets in the match so far, needs to pick one out of the remaining two Sri Lankan wickets in order to join an elite club comprising of only three cricketers namely former England captain Ian Botham, former Pakistan captain Imran Khan and former Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan.

The ‘Rockstar’ as Warney named him is having some game in his memory … Fantastic @imjadeja 🙌🙌👍💔 #INDvSL — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 6, 2022

While former Australia all-rounder Alan Davidson was the first cricketer to score 100 runs and pick 10 wickets in a Test match, his 100 runs had come across two innings and wasn’t a century.

Player Runs Wickets Team Opposition Ground Year Ian Botham 114 13 England India Mumbai 1980 Imran Khan 117 11 Pakistan India Faislabad 1983 Shakib Al Hasan 143 10 Bangladesh Zimbabwe Khulna 2014

As far as cricketers with a century and a five-wicket haul in a Test match are concerned, Jadeja became the fourth Indian to achieve this milestone in the first session today.

While former captain Vinoo Mankad (vs England at Lord’s in 1952) and former batter Polly Umrigar (vs West Indies at Queens Park Oval in 1962) were the first two Indians to achieve this feat, current all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has performed this outstanding task as many as three times.